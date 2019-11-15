Chelsea fans fuming over treatment of Ngolo Kante on France duty

Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante has only just made a recovery from injury.

Chelsea fans are fuming with France manager Didier Deschamps, after he played Ngolo Kante for the full game last night.

Kante has only just returned from injury for Chelsea, after a fairly lengthy lay off.

With France already through to Euro 2020, Chelsea supporters were hoping that Deschamps would use some caution with Kante.

However, he ended up playing the combative midfielder for the full 90 minutes, as France picked up a 2-1 win over Moldova.

And Chelsea fans were left furious with Deschamps's failure to protect their player from injury.

Deschamps really started Kante at home to Moldova when they’ve already qualified for Euro 2020...If I Speak... — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) November 14, 2019

Deschamps doesn’t wanna take off Kantè. I’m running outta patience. — Ericović (@EricoDrogba) November 14, 2019

Kante playing the full 90. Deschamps — Patrick (@Mayorbello) November 14, 2019

Cannot hate Deschamps enough. Plays kante who is just coming from for 90' against farmers having virtually qualified. Scum. — (@paracfc) November 14, 2019

Why is Kante Starting ?!



Does Deschamps hate Chelsea ? (Yes I know he is a former blue) — Rashmit ‍⚕️⚕️ (@Rashthedoctor) November 14, 2019

Deschamps you idiot. There will be a riot if Kante gets injured again. — ∆ (@RLC_CFC) November 14, 2019

I see Deschamps is a City fan. — Lifes_Abhish (@Abhishek_J_C) November 14, 2019

Thankfully for Chelsea supporters Kante came through the game unscathed.

Blues fans will now be hoping that Kante doesn't play again on Sunday, when France are next in action against Albania.

Chelsea’s next match comes against Manchester City, so Frank Lampard will definitely want his star midfielder available to him for that clash.