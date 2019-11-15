Quick links

Chelsea

Chelsea fans fuming over treatment of Ngolo Kante on France duty

John Verrall
France's football team head coach Didier Deschamps addresses a press conference after taking part in the broadcast news of French TV channel TF1 in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, on...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante has only just made a recovery from injury.

N'Golo Kante of Chelsea drives on to score his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on September 22, 2019 in London,...

Chelsea fans are fuming with France manager Didier Deschamps, after he played Ngolo Kante for the full game last night.

Kante has only just returned from injury for Chelsea, after a fairly lengthy lay off.

With France already through to Euro 2020, Chelsea supporters were hoping that Deschamps would use some caution with Kante.

 

However, he ended up playing the combative midfielder for the full 90 minutes, as France picked up a 2-1 win over Moldova.

And Chelsea fans were left furious with Deschamps's failure to protect their player from injury.

Thankfully for Chelsea supporters Kante came through the game unscathed.

Blues fans will now be hoping that Kante doesn't play again on Sunday, when France are next in action against Albania.

Chelsea’s next match comes against Manchester City, so Frank Lampard will definitely want his star midfielder available to him for that clash.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch