Chelsea and Derby County fans react to Shay Given speculation

Derby County goalkeeping coach Shay Given is reportedly wanted by Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

It has been reported that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants to bring Given to Stamford Bridge and make him part of his coaching staff.

Given is the goalkeeping coach at Derby in the Championship, and worked with Lampard at the Pride Park Stadium last season when the England international was in charge of the Rams.

According to The Daily Mail, Lampard wanted to bring the 43-year-old to the Blues when he was appointed the manager of the Premier League club in the summer.

The report has claimed that the 41-year-old wants to try for Given again, as he has concerns over goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa is a very good goalkeeper, but the £71.6 million signing from Athletic Bilbao (as reported by The Daily Mail) does make mistakes and looks vulnerable from set-pieces.

if Shay Given does go to Chelsea, bring back Pascal Zuberbuhler, was according to Carson (in his prime) the best goalkeeping coach hes worked with #dcfc — 〰️ (@lengington) November 15, 2019

Frank’s coming back to take @No1shaygiven to the Bridge. I’d be gutted to see him go. Why would he want to stay given they’re flying in the prem and we have our current gk situation, league position and general chaos that the club is heaped in #dcfc #dcfcfans — James T (@jrbt86) November 15, 2019

Be nice to know what the concerns are and what Shay Given is going to do. Get the bossman Cech in to coach and get Kepa in the gym and on the pies! — J fitz (@Jfitz21158692) November 15, 2019

The beginning of the end, I thought that was peta chech sports director job ??. pic.twitter.com/1hYgRkjC3o — Denton (@DentoninMerton) November 15, 2019

why would we go for shay though?? — TW (@tonymwad) November 14, 2019

Can't Cech step in? — Edd Hackman (@eddhackman) November 14, 2019

Could name a few better keepers I’d like to coach kepa — Kyal Mason (@KyalMason1) November 14, 2019

Cech should be helping in the GK coaching department.



I know that's not why he was hired but his experience would go a long way. — Offonudo (@Offonudo1) November 15, 2019