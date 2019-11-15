Quick links

Chelsea and Derby County fans react to Shay Given speculation

Derby County goalkeeping coach Shay Given is reportedly wanted by Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

Chelsea and Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Shay Given.

It has been reported that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants to bring Given to Stamford Bridge and make him part of his coaching staff.

Given is the goalkeeping coach at Derby in the Championship, and worked with Lampard at the Pride Park Stadium last season when the England international was in charge of the Rams.

According to The Daily Mail, Lampard wanted to bring the 43-year-old to the Blues when he was appointed the manager of the Premier League club in the summer.

 

The report has claimed that the 41-year-old wants to try for Given again, as he has concerns over goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kepa is a very good goalkeeper, but the £71.6 million signing from Athletic Bilbao (as reported by The Daily Mail) does make mistakes and looks vulnerable from set-pieces.

Chelsea and Derby fans have taken to Twitter to give their take on Lampard’s reported desire to work with Given again.

Below are some of the best comments:

