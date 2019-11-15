Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez gives clear response to Tottenham links

Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs reportedly want to bring La Liga winger Mendez to the Premier League as a potential Christian Eriksen replacement.

Celta Vigo winger Brais Mendez has made it clear that he has no interest in joining Tottenham Hotspur in January, telling AS that he is hoping to stay in Spain for the time being.

Mendez has endured a difficult start to the season with struggling Celta, failing to score or assist a goal in La Liga so far, but that has not stopped speculation linking him with a January move to North London.

90Min claims that the rangy 22-year-old is one of the players Spurs have identified to potentially replace contract revel Christian Eriksen, along with Ajax talisman Hakim Ziyech and Roma schemer Lorenzo Pellegrini.

But Mendez was in no mood to add fuel to the fire as talks over a new deal with Celta continue.

"(Celta) is my house, I feel very good here, we all know each other. We all have many years of friendship and that makes it even better. I want to stay here,” said the skilful wideman when asked about a potential move to Mauricio Pochettino’s struggling side.

It has been a difficult spell for Mendez, who has struggled to build on his excellent run of form in the final few months of 2018. The one-time Villarreal youngster made his one and only appearance for the Spanish national team a year ago this month and marked the occasion with the winning goal in a 1-0 triumph over Bosnia and Herzogovina.

A move to Tottenham, regardless of whether Mendez is interested or not, feels like it would come at the wrong time for a player who is struggling for rhythm.