Brian Kerr impressed with Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott

The Tottenham Hotspur academy youngster is currently away from Spurs on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott has been praised by Brian Kerr following his debut in the Republic of Ireland's friendly with New Zealand on Thursday night (Virgin Media Sport).

The highly rated Spurs academy graduate provided the assist for Sean Maguire’s goal in the 52nd minute and produced a very encouraging display overall in the 3-1 win over the Oceanian side.

Parrott looked very much at ease at senior level and was even involved in a run-in with experienced defender Winston Reid where he stood his ground, before being subbed off around the hour mark.

Kerr, who managed the Republic from youth level to senior level between 1997 and 2005, believes that Mick McCarthy may have taken the Tottenham prodigy off with an eye on Monday's game against Denmark.

"Mick, I sense, was a bit frustrated with all the talk about him," Kerr told Virgin Media Sport. "I thought he did very well. He was energetic, got around the pitch, good runs. His control and availability was very good.

"On 62 minutes Parrott and (Jack) Byrne are substituted, which could be an indication that Mick was happy with them and wants to think about it. I'd say Mick is thinking 'I might give them a go in the match'.

"I don't think he will start Jack Byrne, he certainly won't start Parrott, but I think both of them did enough tonight to make Mick think 'if I need a bit of something different in the match, I could put them on'. That's how I would read it, I could be wrong."

Parrott has been superb for club and country at youth level in recent years, impressing for Tottenham's academy sides and for the ROI at U17, U18 and now U23 level, but so far he has made just one senior Spurs appearance, against Colchester in the League Cup.

Nonetheless, given the pressure that Mauricio Pochettino and his charges have been under, it would have been a baptism of fire for the youngster to feature in the Premier League, at least until things are more settled.