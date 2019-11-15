Ben Chilwell's performance shows Tottenham Hotspur what they are missing

Tottenham striker Harry Kane got some proper service against Montenegro.

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane grabbed the headlines with a hat-trick against Montenegro for England last night.

Kane had some help, with a pair of assists from excellent Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell set up Kane's first and second goals and produced a classy display from a position which has proved troublesome for Tottenham.

Chilwell created four chances in the win and showed why he is valued by Leicester at a princely sum of £70 million. ending the match with three assists.

Getting the best out of Harry Kane is crucial for Tottenham and they have struggled to do it at times this season.

The contribution from the full-backs has been poor, and part of the reason why.

Not a single full-back has an assist for Tottenham this season, with Danny Rose, Ben Davies and Serge Aurier all coming up short.

It may only have been Montenegro, but Chilwell's performance was a reminder of what Tottenham need from the left-back and right-backs at the club.

His showing was a big hope to Danny Rose's England career too.

He will be too expensive for Spurs to sign, but they may not need to, because Ryan Sessegnon is ready and waiting for his chance after recovering from injury.

Sessegnon loves to attack and he should use Chilwell's performance as inspiration.

The poor performances from more senior Spurs players this season suggest he is their big hope, and Harry Kane needs him.