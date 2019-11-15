Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Ben Chilwell's performance shows Tottenham Hotspur what they are missing

Dan Coombs
Harry Kane of England celebrate with hes team mates Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho after scoring hes 2nd goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham striker Harry Kane got some proper service against Montenegro.

Harry Kane of England celebrate with hes team mates Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho after scoring hes 2nd goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley...

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane grabbed the headlines with a hat-trick against Montenegro for England last night.

 

Kane had some help, with a pair of assists from excellent Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell set up Kane's first and second goals and produced a classy display from a position which has proved troublesome for Tottenham.

 

Chilwell created four chances in the win and showed why he is valued by Leicester at a princely sum of £70 million. ending the match with three assists.

Getting the best out of Harry Kane is crucial for Tottenham and they have struggled to do it at times this season.

The contribution from the full-backs has been poor, and part of the reason why.

Not a single full-back has an assist for Tottenham this season, with Danny Rose, Ben Davies and Serge Aurier all coming up short.

Harry Kane of England celebrates with Ben Chilwell as he claims the match ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in...

It may only have been Montenegro, but Chilwell's performance was a reminder of what Tottenham need from the left-back and right-backs at the club.

His showing was a big hope to Danny Rose's England career too.

He will be too expensive for Spurs to sign, but they may not need to, because Ryan Sessegnon is ready and waiting for his chance after recovering from injury.

Sessegnon loves to attack and he should use Chilwell's performance as inspiration.

The poor performances from more senior Spurs players this season suggest he is their big hope, and Harry Kane needs him.

Marcus Rashford of England celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal with Ben Chilwell and Harry Kane during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch