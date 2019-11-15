Quick links

Ashley Cole praises Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane

Subhankar Mondal
Ashley Cole of Chelsea during a training session at Mitsuzawa Football Stadium on July 18, 2019 in Yokohama, Japan.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored a hat-trick for England on Thursday.

Harry Kane celebrates with Jadon Sancho of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.

Ashley Cole raved about Tottenham Hotspur and England international striker Harry Kane on ITV on Thursday evening (9:42pm, November 14, 2019).

The former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back was impressed with the display produced by Kane during England’s 7-0 win against Montenegro at Wembley Stadium in London on Thursday evening.

The Tottenham striker scored a hat-trick, as the Three Lions won the Euro 2020 Group A qualifier to book their place in the Euro 2020 finals.

 

Former England international left-back Cole was following the match, and he was impressed with the display produced by the 26-year-old.

Cole said about Kane on ITV on Thursday evening (9:42pm, November 14, 2019): “I don’t want to be disrespectful and say he’s just a goalscorer.

“He has a cleverness and brings others into play but when he’s in front of goal, he’s quality. All strikers want to score goals, he should be really happy with his contribution.”

John Stones and Harry Kane of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.

Stats

Kane has scored six goals and provided one assist in 11 Premier League appearances for Tottenham so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The striker has scored four goals in four Champions League matches for the North London outfit so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

According to BBC Sport, Kane has scored as many as 31 goals for England so far in his career.

Ashley Cole former Chelsea FC shows FK Partizan (SRB) in the group L during the Kick-Off 2019

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

