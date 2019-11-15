Ashley Cole praises Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored a hat-trick for England on Thursday.

Ashley Cole raved about Tottenham Hotspur and England international striker Harry Kane on ITV on Thursday evening (9:42pm, November 14, 2019).

The former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back was impressed with the display produced by Kane during England’s 7-0 win against Montenegro at Wembley Stadium in London on Thursday evening.

The Tottenham striker scored a hat-trick, as the Three Lions won the Euro 2020 Group A qualifier to book their place in the Euro 2020 finals.

Former England international left-back Cole was following the match, and he was impressed with the display produced by the 26-year-old.

Cole said about Kane on ITV on Thursday evening (9:42pm, November 14, 2019): “I don’t want to be disrespectful and say he’s just a goalscorer.

“He has a cleverness and brings others into play but when he’s in front of goal, he’s quality. All strikers want to score goals, he should be really happy with his contribution.”

Stats

Kane has scored six goals and provided one assist in 11 Premier League appearances for Tottenham so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The striker has scored four goals in four Champions League matches for the North London outfit so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

According to BBC Sport, Kane has scored as many as 31 goals for England so far in his career.