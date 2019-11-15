Quick links

Liverpool

England Football Team

Ashley Cole praises Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Subhankar Mondal
Ashley Cole former Chelsea FC shows FK Partizan (SRB) in the group L during the Kick-Off 2019
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played well for England on Thursday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of England applauds the fans after his sides 7-0 victory against Montengegro eduring the UEFA European Championship Group A Qualifying match between England and...

Ashley Cole spoke highly of Liverpool and England international midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on ITV on Thursday evening (9:56pm, November 14, 2019).

The former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back was impressed with the display produced by Oxlade-Chamberlain during England’s 7-0 win against Montenegro at Wembley Stadium in London on Thursday evening.

The 26-year-old former Arsenal midfielder scored in the 11th minute of the Euro 2020 Group A qualifier and was a big presence on the pitch.

 

According to WhoScored, Oxlade-Chamberlain took one shot which ended in a goal, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 88.9%, took 52 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made two tackles and two interceptions.

Former England international left-back Cole was following the match, and he was impressed with the display produced by Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Cole said about Oxlade-Chamberlain ITV on Thursday evening (9:56pm, November 14, 2019): “Ever since I have known him, he has been a threat in front of goal, his timing of runs in behind. He has improved, and it seems like he is coming back to full fitness, and I would like to see him in the midfield, to be honest. He brings a lot of energy, a lot of attacking threat, and he could go out wide as well.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of England celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA European Championship Group A Qualifying match between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium,...

Club Stats

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made two starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season, and has scored three goals in two Champions League games for Liverpool this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Ashley Cole former Chelsea FC shows FK Partizan (SRB) in the group L during the Kick-Off 2019

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch