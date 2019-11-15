Ashley Cole praises Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played well for England on Thursday.

Ashley Cole spoke highly of Liverpool and England international midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on ITV on Thursday evening (9:56pm, November 14, 2019).

The former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back was impressed with the display produced by Oxlade-Chamberlain during England’s 7-0 win against Montenegro at Wembley Stadium in London on Thursday evening.

The 26-year-old former Arsenal midfielder scored in the 11th minute of the Euro 2020 Group A qualifier and was a big presence on the pitch.

According to WhoScored, Oxlade-Chamberlain took one shot which ended in a goal, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 88.9%, took 52 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made two tackles and two interceptions.

Former England international left-back Cole was following the match, and he was impressed with the display produced by Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Cole said about Oxlade-Chamberlain ITV on Thursday evening (9:56pm, November 14, 2019): “Ever since I have known him, he has been a threat in front of goal, his timing of runs in behind. He has improved, and it seems like he is coming back to full fitness, and I would like to see him in the midfield, to be honest. He brings a lot of energy, a lot of attacking threat, and he could go out wide as well.”

Club Stats

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made two starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season, and has scored three goals in two Champions League games for Liverpool this campaign, according to WhoScored.