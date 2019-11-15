Arsenal fans worried by Hector Bellerin's agent's comments

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin's agent has suggested that he would be open to a move to Italy.

Bellerin has become Arsenal’s vice-captain this term, which highlights his importance to Unai Emery’s side.

However, his agent has suggested that Bellerin now has interest in him from an unnamed Italian side and that the move could appeal.

"He [Bellerin] likes Italy, the interest of an Italian club has been there but I can’t reveal it. He has a long contract & it won’t be easy to take him away from Arsenal. He is vice-captain, we will see how the season will go,” he said to Football Italia.

The comments have caused real concern among the Arsenal fan base, as they don’t want to see Bellerin leave.

More evidence that Emery has lost the dressing room. Koscielny leaves in the summer; Auba, Laca, & Emi all like Emery out posts; Bellerin ready to jump ship. Ffs Arsenal needs to course correct ASAP — John Jingleheimer Schmidt (@Uncouth_Sophist) November 14, 2019

We can’t afford to lose this guy no matter what. He’s the perfect example of what our club is. If we lose him we will be mid table quality side — Kroenke Fan Club (@Police00718337) November 14, 2019

The full-back may only just be returning to full fitness, but he is one of the Gunners more reliable defenders.

Bellerin is far from the only Arsenal player currently facing an uncertain future either, with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette also both linked with moves away recently in the Telegraph.

If Arsenal could make the top four it would surely help them keep their current squad together, but that looks unlikely right now.

Emery’s side are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table, and already sit eight points away from the Champions League qualification spots.