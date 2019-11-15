Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal fans worried by Hector Bellerin's agent's comments

John Verrall
Arsenal's Hector Bellerin battles for possession with Crystal Palace's Bakary Sako
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin's agent has suggested that he would be open to a move to Italy.

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton at Emirates Stadium on April 8, 2018 in London, England.

Arsenal fans are seriously worried after Hector Bellerin’s agent suggested that the full-back would be interested in a move to Italy.

Bellerin has become Arsenal’s vice-captain this term, which highlights his importance to Unai Emery’s side.

However, his agent has suggested that Bellerin now has interest in him from an unnamed Italian side and that the move could appeal.

 

"He [Bellerin] likes Italy, the interest of an Italian club has been there but I can’t reveal it. He has a long contract & it won’t be easy to take him away from Arsenal. He is vice-captain, we will see how the season will go,” he said to Football Italia.

The comments have caused real concern among the Arsenal fan base, as they don’t want to see Bellerin leave.

The full-back may only just be returning to full fitness, but he is one of the Gunners more reliable defenders.

Bellerin is far from the only Arsenal player currently facing an uncertain future either, with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette also both linked with moves away recently in the Telegraph.

If Arsenal could make the top four it would surely help them keep their current squad together, but that looks unlikely right now.

Emery’s side are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table, and already sit eight points away from the Champions League qualification spots.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch