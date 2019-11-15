Arsenal fans react to Santi Cazorla's comments about them

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla made 180 appearances for the club during a six year stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Some Arsenal fans have admitted that they would like Santi Cazorla back, after he spoke passionately about his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Cazorla spent six years at Arsenal, but left North London after struggling badly with injuries.

At the age of 34, Cazorla has returned to Spain and he has somehow rebuilt his career.

The playmaker has remarkably returned to his best at Villarreal, but he admits that he still misses Arsenal.

"When you are at a big club like Arsenal, sometimes you don’t realise what it means to be there until you are gone,” he said to the Independent.

“I never got to say a proper goodbye. It was the biggest team I played for in my career and I miss everything about Arsenal.”

Cazorla’s comments have sparked a big reaction from Arsenal supporters, who are also missing the diminutive midfielder.

There is even a feeling among some Gunners supporters that Cazorla could play a role in their current side, as they are struggling for creativity.

No coincidence Arsenal haven't really played brilliantly since then (bar the odd). Had to change midfield playing style since he got injured. Hasn't recovered and actually gone worse under emery — AK (@attakhan77) November 14, 2019

This is what class sounds like. We were so lucky to have him. Would love to see him wearing the Arsenal jersey at the Emirates, even if it's for a Legends match. — Efrain (@goonerspawn) November 14, 2019

@19SCazorla you'll always be welcome back to the Emirates, could do with a bit of creativity in midfield at the moment... or just if you wanted a proper farewell #ohhsanticazorla — James (@jimmyc147) November 14, 2019

Break my heart why don't you? Wish we had him back. — Gina Ware (@Luigina369) November 14, 2019

Come back for a final season. I’d take him over any of our midfielders currently — Jags (@Jags_29) November 14, 2019

Any chance we can have him back? Seems to have gone a little down hill since he left? . — Taylor Reece (@TaylorReece1299) November 14, 2019

This guy would walk into our team even now.



So underrated... — SG (@__SG17) November 14, 2019

Whether Cazorla could still cope with the pace of the Premier League is very much up for debate, but there is no doubt he still has the technical ability to make an impact at the very top level.

