Arsenal fans react to Santi Cazorla's comments about them

Santi Cazorla of Villarreal CF looks on during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and Girona FC at Estadio de la Ceramica on August 31, 2018 in Vila-real, Spain
Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla made 180 appearances for the club during a six year stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Santi Cazorla of Villarreal in action during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and Girona FC at Estadio de la Ceramica on August 31, 2018 in Villareal, Spain.

Some Arsenal fans have admitted that they would like Santi Cazorla back, after he spoke passionately about his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Cazorla spent six years at Arsenal, but left North London after struggling badly with injuries.

At the age of 34, Cazorla has returned to Spain and he has somehow rebuilt his career.

The playmaker has remarkably returned to his best at Villarreal, but he admits that he still misses Arsenal.

 

"When you are at a big club like Arsenal, sometimes you don’t realise what it means to be there until you are gone,” he said to the Independent.

“I never got to say a proper goodbye. It was the biggest team I played for in my career and I miss everything about Arsenal.”

Cazorla’s comments have sparked a big reaction from Arsenal supporters, who are also missing the diminutive midfielder.

There is even a feeling among some Gunners supporters that Cazorla could play a role in their current side, as they are struggling for creativity.

Whether Cazorla could still cope with the pace of the Premier League is very much up for debate, but there is no doubt he still has the technical ability to make an impact at the very top level.

During his spell with Arsenal, Cazorla made 180 appearances for the Gunners and scored 29 goals.

