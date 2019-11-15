How to find your top artists on Apple Music with Replay

Everything you must know about how to find your favourite top artists on Apple Music with the new feature Replay.

Apple Music and Spotify are the two biggest music streaming services in the world, but Spotify has always had the edge thanks to a feature called Wrapped. However, this is no longer the case as Apple have finally introduced Replay; a feature that allows lovers of music to easily find and listen to their favourite top artists and songs of the year.

Spotify launched Wrapped back in 2017, meaning Apple Music users have had to wait two-years longer for a similar feature to arrive on their chosen platform. But, as the saying goes, it's better late than never.

Below you'll discover how to use the Replay feature in order to find your top artists and songs.

How to use Apple Music Replay to listen to your favourite songs and artists

To find your top artists and songs on Apple Music, all you need to do is open the Web Player, sign in with your Apple ID and select Get Your Replay Mix.

This then results in a select number of playlists based on your favourite and most listened to songs, albums, artists and more.

In addition to all of the above, Apple Music Replay will also provide you with a bunch of scary figures such as how many hours of music you've listened to this year, how many times you've listened to a specific song from your top 100 playlist and how many different artists you've sampled.

As if that wasn't scary enough, your unique stats can date back all the way to 2015 so you can see how much your taste in music has developed (unless you continue to listen to the same mainstream nonsense).

Replay will be available all year round and your data will be updated every Sunday.