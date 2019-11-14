Who sings on the John Lewis Christmas advert? Can't Fight This Feeling gets a makeover!

John Lewis & Partners have delivered an advert to cherish.

The competition is really firing up!

Christmas is a wonderful time of the year, to be spent with family and friends sharing in the festive spirit. Of course, the food, presents and that feeling you get when the gift you picked out is just right are all great too.

Another highlight of the season is the adverts. Often, we'll simply feel like skipping them to get to the show or film we're watching, but at Christmas, they really step up their game.

Every year, we're often left to ponder which brand did it best. So far, we've seen some serious contenders, with IKEA's grime-fuelled sing-a-long standing out as quite the game-changer. Then there's Walkers, who managed to score Mariah Carey, and Aldi's Peaky Blinders and The Greatest Showman-inspired extravaganza.

However, everybody was waiting to see what John Lewis would unveil this year...

John Lewis Christmas advert: Excitable Edgar

They certainly didn't disappoint!

John Lewis & Partners have long been responsible for some of the greatest Christmas adverts. One of the very best X-Mas ads of the decade came courtesy of them in 2013 and featured a cover of Keane's 'Somewhere Only We Know', performed by Lily Allen.

It was a sensation, and ever since, expectations have been exceedingly high.

This year, we centre upon a young girl named Ava and her adorable dragon friend, Excitable Edgar. Throughout the ad, we see the dragon bursting with excitement, keen to help build snowmen and go ice-skating. However, when he gets excited, his fiery nature leads to melted snow and ice, as those around him stare in annoyance.

After he accidentally burns down the decorations, he shuts himself away, but Ava has an idea...

Presenting him with a gift, we then cut to the scene of a Christmas feast. As Ava turns up with Edgar, everybody anticipates a fiery display, but Edgar simply uses his power to light the Christmas pudding! "Show them how much you care" then adorns the screen.

Who sings on the John Lewis Christmas advert?

The song is performed by Bastille; the vocalist is Dan Smith.

It's a cover of REO Speedwagon's 'Can't Fight This Feeling'. The lyrics suit the advert's narrative so well, complimenting the visuals as perfectly as Lily Allen's 'Somewhere Only We Know' did in the aforementioned ad.

Bastille have three albums under their belts - Bad Blood (2013), Wild World (2016), Doom Days (2019) - and are known for such tracks as 'Pompeii', 'Good Grief' and 'Quarter Past Midnight'.

Dan Smith of Bastille performs on stage at WaMu Theater on October 9, 2019 in Seattle, Washington.

Audiences react to John Lewis Christmas advert on Twitter

People have already praised the ad on Twitter, with one recently writing: "My new favourite Christmas advert. There's no more improvement... John Lewis have done, they've peaked @bastilledan."

Similarly, another tweeted: "Yet again folks, I’ve managed to cry my eyes out at the John Lewis Christmas ad." while a fan added: "Beautiful #JohnLewis Christmas advert again this year. Man, they just know how to create all of the feels."

It's definitely a contender for best of the year.

