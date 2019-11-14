Where was the John Lewis advert filmed? Three facts from the filming location!

If your Christmas advert has a dragon, you're definitely in the competition.

It looks like Excitable Edgar is here to stay...

How often do you skip adverts? Most people will do so whenever possible, but when it comes to Christmas, the fast-forward button on the remote begins to gather dust.

That's because the festive season tends to usher in some of the very best adverts of the year. When it comes to the holidays, brands and retailers go all out to create a clip which captures the hearts of the nation. So far this year, we've seen a variety of attempts, with clear favourites already in place.

Audiences have loved the grime track featured in IKEA's offbeat triumph, Mariah Carey fans were over the moon with Walkers' latest, and both Peaky Blinders and The Greatest Showman lovers were left impressed after Aldi's sing-a-long wonder.

Now, John Lewis has entered the conversation to spice things up.

John Lewis Christmas advert 2019

"Show them how much you care."

Remember John Lewis & Partners' 2013 ad which featured Lily Allen's cover of 'Somewhere Only We Know'?

Well, this may be the best one since that! This time, the story follows a young girl named Ava and her friend Excitable Edgar.

Christmas is a little complicated for Edgar, on the account of him being a dragon and all. With children building snowmen and enjoying ice-skating, it becomes rather difficult for him to join in when his fiery excitement melts the surroundings.

Tragedy strikes when the adorable creature accidentally burns down the communal decorations, encouraging him to flee and hide. That is, until Ava turns up at his door with a wonderful idea to get him involved in the festivities.

They head over to the Christmas feast with the villagers in attendance, and as they cower expecting flames to erupt from the dragon, he instead uses his talents to light the Christmas pudding - lovely!

Where was the John Lewis advert filmed?

According to Metro, the advert was actually filmed in Budapest.

The specific location of the shoot is currently unknown.

It was filmed in Summer!

Interestingly, it was filmed in August... yes, August. Although the video boasts a gorgeous winter setting, the shoot - which the same source notes took place over two weeks - took place in Summer, and temperatures were in the mid-30s.

Taking this into consideration, it looks even more impressive!

It couldn't have been easy to dress the place up in such a festive manner, but they pulled it off by using biodegradable snow etc.

Extras galore

They filmed in the Hungarian Captial with an estimate of around one-hundred extras, investing audiences into the fantasy.

On the whole, we'd argue it was a glowing success.

Fans praise John Lewis Christmas ad on Twitter

Audiences have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts so far.

One admirer argued: "You know it’s officially Christmas when the John Lewis Advert comes out!"

Another viewer tweeted: "One of my favourite times of the year is when John Lewis produce a stunning Christmas advert like this!" However, we'd have to say that this is the best comment on the advert so far: "What if next year's John Lewis Christmas advert is a team-up of all the other John Lewis Christmas adverts, like Avengers: Endgame but with more tinsel?"

Yeah... we'd approve of that.

