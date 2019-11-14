Where is Tottenham Hotspur flop Clinton N'Jie now?

Tottenham Hotspur flop is now playing his football in Russia.

One of the reasons for Tottenham Hotspur's inability to build their excellent foundations in recent seasons has been their hit and miss transfer policy.

Mauricio Pochettino has not had many opportunities to spend and when he has, there have been some bad misses.

Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou were particularly poor, and a year prior to that Clinton N'Jie proved to be a disaster.

There were high hopes for the Cameroon international, who arrived after an impressive season at Lyon in 2014/15 where he scored seven goals and provided seven assists.

His move to Tottenham provided high hopes that he would go onto become a top quality star, but it hasn't happened.

N'Jie start began badly. He struggled with injury early on and could not get up to speed.

One of Mauricio Pochettino's more controversial traits is that he does not like to give a lot of time to new signings. He's ruthless. Either you are up to speed, or your not. And in N'Jie's case, he wasn't at the level required.

Tottenham didn't give him a second season, sending him out on loan to Marseille, which eventually became a permanent move.

This summer N'Jie signed with Russian club Dinamo Moscow after becoming surplus to requirements in France.

He has made 10 appearances so far, five of which were starts, and scored his first goal at the end of October.

A quick way to work out where it has all gone wrong for N'Jie is his lack of regular minutes.

Tottenham bought him after a season for Lyon in which he played 1,521 league minutes. He has not exceeded this in the four years since.

He played just 195 Premier League minutes for Tottenham, and his last season at Marseille saw him make just 353.

The move to Russia is proving more productive for him, with 463 minutes played already this season.

Now 26, he is never going to be the player Tottenham wanted him to be, but he might have some success in Russia simply by virtue of playing more regularly.