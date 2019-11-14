When does Pokémon Sword and Shield come out? Release times revealed!

Everything you must know about when Pokemon Sword and Shield come out on the Nintendo Switch following the announcement of their release times.

Pokémon Sword and Shield come out very soon and fans should be excited despite all the controversy that has actually resulted in someone creating a petition asking Donald Trump to stop its sales. If you're not overly bothered by all the missing Pokémon and you just want a new adventure to experience, then you can discover all you need to know about the release times for when the game comes out on Nintendo Switch below.

Fans have complained about Pokémon Sword and Shield's graphics and its apparent recycling of models from Pokémon Sun and Moon, but the reviews have largely been positive with IGN calling the latest Game Freak instalment the best in the series.

It's a new experience Pokémon fans should enjoy as it's been said to have removed the tedium to focus more on what's fun, and the brilliant news is that it'll soon be playable.

What is the release time for Pokémon Sword and Shield?

The release times for Pokémon Sword and Shield are November 14th at 21:00 PT, as well as 00:00 on November 15th in all other local time zones.

This comes courtesy of Polygon who have received the information from a Nintendo spokesperson.

In addition to being able to play a digital version of Pokémon Sword and Shield at midnight in your local time zone, there are also a select number of stores that are holding midnight releases for physical copies.

You can find out which stores are holding a midnight release event for Pokémon Sword and Shield by clicking here.

To play Pokémon Sword and Shield the second it unlocks on the Nintendo Switch, you will want to pre-order it to preload. The download size for Pokémon Sword and Shield is said to be 10.3 GB.