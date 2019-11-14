Quick links

West Ham United

Manchester United

Premier League

West Ham fans react hearing Hammers want Nemanja Matic

Olly Dawes
West Ham fans celebrate after the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2017 in London, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United have been linked with a move for Nemanja Matic.

Nemanja Matic of Man Utd gestures during the UEFA Europa League group L match between Manchester United and FK Astana at Old Trafford on September 19, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

West Ham United may be in the market for midfield reinforcements, but Manchester United's Nemanja Matic surely won't have been a name fans had thought of as a target.

The Hammers are in dismal form right now with just two points taken in the last six games, and have seen Mark Noble and Declan Rice suffer a dip in form.

Carlos Sanchez is an outcast, Jack Wilshere is too injury-prone and Pablo Fornals has struggled so far, meaning another midfield addition may be a priority.

 

Now, 90Min report that West Ham are an option for United midfielder Matic, who is considering leaving Old Trafford next month.

The Serbian, 31, has just a few months left to run on his £120,000-a-week United contract, but the club do have a one-year option in the deal.

Matic hasn't played for United since, ironically, their 2-0 defeat at West Ham in September, and he looks like a shadow of the player that was so important for Chelsea.

Mark Noble of West Ham United battles for possession with Nemanja Matic of Manchester United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium...

West Ham fans have been reacting on Twitter to a potential move for Matic, and it's fair to say that most really aren't impressed with the idea.

Hammers supporters suggested that signing Matic would be a 'shambles' and the sign of a club going backwards, believing that Matic is way past his best and really not what West Ham need.

Some think more pace is needed, urging David Sullivan and co to avoid a move for Matic and go for somebody youngster instead.

West Ham fans celebrate after the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2017 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch