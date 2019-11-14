West Ham fans react hearing Hammers want Nemanja Matic

West Ham United have been linked with a move for Nemanja Matic.

West Ham United may be in the market for midfield reinforcements, but Manchester United's Nemanja Matic surely won't have been a name fans had thought of as a target.

The Hammers are in dismal form right now with just two points taken in the last six games, and have seen Mark Noble and Declan Rice suffer a dip in form.

Carlos Sanchez is an outcast, Jack Wilshere is too injury-prone and Pablo Fornals has struggled so far, meaning another midfield addition may be a priority.

Now, 90Min report that West Ham are an option for United midfielder Matic, who is considering leaving Old Trafford next month.

The Serbian, 31, has just a few months left to run on his £120,000-a-week United contract, but the club do have a one-year option in the deal.

Matic hasn't played for United since, ironically, their 2-0 defeat at West Ham in September, and he looks like a shadow of the player that was so important for Chelsea.

West Ham fans have been reacting on Twitter to a potential move for Matic, and it's fair to say that most really aren't impressed with the idea.

Hammers supporters suggested that signing Matic would be a 'shambles' and the sign of a club going backwards, believing that Matic is way past his best and really not what West Ham need.

Some think more pace is needed, urging David Sullivan and co to avoid a move for Matic and go for somebody youngster instead.

We are going backwards! — Giesen (@Giesen12) November 13, 2019

Please no, for the love of God — Stammers (@NYHammer2) November 13, 2019

shambles of a signing. The guy was finished at CFC now he’s older and slower. If our tight owners think this is remotely a good deal, esp on those wages, they’re out of this world clueless. Only a young, dynamic, pacey player will improve our squad. Anything else is pointless — IronsmanJP (@IronsManJP) November 13, 2019

Great just what we need another player with zero pace — Darren (@Dazzairons) November 13, 2019

4 years ago I'd say yes. It's not what we need. Rice does that role, what's required are a CM with pace, energy & bite plus if we play 3 CM the 3rd needs to have the ability to make runs beyond the ST when did we last have a player who did that regularly? It's about balance in CM — William Field (@wilfield71) November 13, 2019

Old, slow, injury prone and on massive wages.



Sounds like a Sullivan type of signing. https://t.co/kllxYncKks — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) November 13, 2019

Only pro to signing him would be prem experience but he will be on massive wages like you said I would rather sign a younger player like ascasibar who’s a lot younger capped by Argentina fraction of the wages — will earle (@willearle_) November 13, 2019

Big no to well past sell by date Matic thank you — HammerIt (@HammerIt1) November 13, 2019