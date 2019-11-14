Quick links

Watford

Chelsea

Premier League

Watford fans respond to club’s post involving Chelsea and Jorginho

Subhankar Mondal
Jorginho of Chelsea clashes with Gerard Deulofeu of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Chelsea FC at Vicarage Road on November 02, 2019 in Watford, United...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jorginho provided a brilliant assist during Chelsea’s win against Watford earlier this month.

Jorginho of Chelsea clashes with Gerard Deulofeu of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Chelsea FC at Vicarage Road on November 02, 2019 in Watford, United...

Some Watford fans have responded to the club’s post on Twitter involving Chelsea and are not happy.

Earlier this month, Chelsea got the better of Watford 2-1 away from home at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

Jorginho was instrumental in the result, as the 27-year-old Italy international produced one of the best assists of the season.

 

The former Verona man - who joined Chelsea from Napoli in the summer of 2018 - for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £50 million - found Tammy Abraham in the fifth minute for the Blues’ opening goal of the match.

Watford have posted a video showing that assist from Jorginho, and have claimed that the assist provided by their youth player Callum Whelan is better.

Fans of the Premier League club have responded to the post, and they are not happy at all, as some of the comments on Twitter below show.

Chelsea are third in the Premier League table at the moment with 26 points from 12 matches.

As for Watford, the Hornets are currently third from bottom in the standings with eight points from 12 matches.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea (obscured) celebrates with Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Watford FC and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch