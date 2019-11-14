Watford fans respond to club’s post involving Chelsea and Jorginho

Jorginho provided a brilliant assist during Chelsea’s win against Watford earlier this month.

Some Watford fans have responded to the club’s post on Twitter involving Chelsea and are not happy.

Earlier this month, Chelsea got the better of Watford 2-1 away from home at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

Jorginho was instrumental in the result, as the 27-year-old Italy international produced one of the best assists of the season.

The former Verona man - who joined Chelsea from Napoli in the summer of 2018 - for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £50 million - found Tammy Abraham in the fifth minute for the Blues’ opening goal of the match.

Watford have posted a video showing that assist from Jorginho, and have claimed that the assist provided by their youth player Callum Whelan is better.

Fans of the Premier League club have responded to the post, and they are not happy at all, as some of the comments on Twitter below show.

Anything Jorginho can do our @cwhelannn does better pic.twitter.com/YcEnJFdvzy — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 13, 2019

admin stop trying to be funny pic.twitter.com/oXAYVireUF — Alex (@WfcAlex_) November 13, 2019

Please stop embarrassing us on a daily basis. — saquib (@saquibgrm) November 13, 2019

Delete!! Anyone who has supported the club for any decent length of time knows that is straight out of the John Eustace 'clip it round the corner" locker!! Eustace > Jorginho — James Rosson (@JWRosson) November 13, 2019

Admin, why would you ever tweet a video of someone scoring against us? — Andy Lewers (@AndyLewers) November 14, 2019

Could have easily posted this without the first clip and just the caption, but it doesn't matter how cringe you look as long as you get more clicks, right social media team? — George Humphrey (@gedohu) November 13, 2019

Admin you’re so weird — Seán (@SeanGWalker) November 13, 2019

Delete please x — WfcHarry (@Wfc_Harry) November 13, 2019

Chelsea are third in the Premier League table at the moment with 26 points from 12 matches.

As for Watford, the Hornets are currently third from bottom in the standings with eight points from 12 matches.