Victor Orta raves about Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa is really in charge at Leeds United.

A strong relationship with the manager is crucial if a technical director is to be an effective role at a football club.

Victor Orta has a tougher task than most at Leeds United, working with Marcelo Bielsa, a manager famed for doing things his own way.

So far so good for Bielsa and Leeds, which is credit to Orta too.

The Spaniard has been speaking to Tuttomercatoweb about working with Bielsa.

Orta said: "He is an extraordinary technician, who understands our profession. Now I am further away from scouting but my team is key. They are capable, high-level, intelligent guys.

"They want to work and I want to enrich Marcelo's work, to give him the best possible material for our game model.

"He is receptive, he is a person who improves my work, he raises the level, always, constantly."

Orta was partly responsible for helping bring Bielsa to Leeds in the first place.

Bielsa is in his second season at Leeds and Orta in his third.

Orta's first year at Leeds did not go well, and fans were calling on him to be fired after a number of his signing flopped.

Bielsa has improved some of them like Mateusz Klich, and been ruthless with others.

Signing players is an inexact science, especially at Championship level. Leeds are in the promotion race and if they win promotion to the Premier League, it could get a lot more fun for Orta next summer.