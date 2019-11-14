Travis Binnion lands job at Manchester United after leaving Sheffield United

Binnion came through the ranks at Sheffield United before becoming a coach at the club's Shirecliffe academy base.

The former Sheffield United academy manager, Travis Binnion, has a new job at Manchester United, according to Training Ground Guru.

Binnion, who left Sheffield United as part of a Shirecliffe reshuffle earlier this year, will reportedly take over as lead coach of Manchester United's Under-14 to 16 teams.

The ex-Blades defender spent more than a decade on the club's coaching staff and worked under the Red Devils academy head Nick Cox in the Steel City.

Binnion had a hand in the development of Premier League players Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale and David Brooks (both Bournemouth), as well as Manchester United's recent £80 million recruit, Harry Maguire.

The 33-year-old was succeeded at Sheffield United by another former Blade, Jack Lester.

Sheffield United welcome Manchester United, who sit a point and two places below them in the Premier League table, to Bramall Lane after the international break.