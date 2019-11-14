Quick links

Travis Binnion lands job at Manchester United after leaving Sheffield United

A general view of Old Trafford the home stadium of Manchester United prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on September 22,...
Binnion came through the ranks at Sheffield United before becoming a coach at the club's Shirecliffe academy base.

The former Sheffield United academy manager, Travis Binnion, has a new job at Manchester United, according to Training Ground Guru.

Binnion, who left Sheffield United as part of a Shirecliffe reshuffle earlier this year, will reportedly take over as lead coach of Manchester United's Under-14 to 16 teams.

The ex-Blades defender spent more than a decade on the club's coaching staff and worked under the Red Devils academy head Nick Cox in the Steel City.

 

Binnion had a hand in the development of Premier League players Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale and David Brooks (both Bournemouth), as well as Manchester United's recent £80 million recruit, Harry Maguire.

The 33-year-old was succeeded at Sheffield United by another former Blade, Jack Lester.

Harry Maguire of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on September 14, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Sheffield United welcome Manchester United, who sit a point and two places below them in the Premier League table, to Bramall Lane after the international break.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

