Tottenham's Troy Parrott shares what Mick McCarthy's told him ahead of debut

Tottenham Hotspur forward Troy Parrott is set to start this evening against New Zealand.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott has told the Irish FA's Youtube channel that Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has encouraged him not to feel the pressure on international duty.

Spurs youngster Parrott has been called into Ireland’s senior squad, and he is set to start against New Zealand in a friendly this evening.

Tottenham fans are likely to tune into the game with interest, as Parrott is developing a big reputation at Hotspur Way.

The striker is considered to be Tottenham’s most promising prospect by some distance.

McCarthy has clearly spotted his talents, after calling him up to the senior side.

And the experienced boss just wants to ensure that Parrott plays his natural game in what is set to be the biggest occasion of his career to date.

"He has told me to enjoy myself and don't feel like I need to do anything that I don't do at club level, to keep doing what I have been doing, that's what has got me here," Parrott said.

Ireland are the favourites to beat New Zealand this evening, so it could be a good chance for Parrott to get his international goalscoring career up and running.

If Parrott does get on the scoresheet, it will only increase the hype around his talents.

Parrott has made just one senior appearance for Tottenham so far this season, when Mauricio Pochettino gave him a chance against Colchester United in the League Cup.