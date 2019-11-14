Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min mocked by Lebanon fans after South Korea stalemate

The Tottenham Hotspur forward is currently away from Spurs on international duty but could not find a way past today's opposition.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min was in action for South Korea today but the Spurs fan favourite was unable to find a breakthrough for his nation as they played out a goalless draw against Lebanon (Korea Times).

The Tottenham ace and national captain found himself struggling to break the hosts' back line in the 2022 World Cup qualifier, with defender Alexander Michel Melki in particularly inspired form.

Son's best chance for his nation came in the 13th minute when he headed just over, while just after the half-hour mark, Hwang Hee-chan and Hwang Ui-jo both saw shots saved by the goalkeeper.

The closest that South Korea came to drawing first blood was midway through the second half, when Hwang headed against the crossbar from close range, but Lebanon held firm.

After the game, plenty of Lebanon fans took to Twitter to praise Melki for his superb defensive performance against the Tottenham forward, who in turn was mercilessly mocked:

FT: Lebanon 0-0 South Korea



Excellent result, we are still second in the group 1 pt behind Korea



Melki was able to stop a player like Son @FALebanon — Hassan ⚪️ (@magicalcantara) 14 November 2019

Robert Melki MOTM ❤️

Fully committed during the 96 minutes. Stopped one of the best forwards in the world — Fares Chaker (@LebFares) 14 November 2019

quick somone check Robert Melki's pockets. I guess some chickens from london are missing. — Ali Srour (@ali_srour96) 14 November 2019

Heung-Min Son get out of Robert Melki's pocket the match is over. — Hassan (@HsnAtwi) 14 November 2019

Robert Melki emptying his pockets pic.twitter.com/lRPT4XVm7c — Mohamad Sultan (@Msultan49) 14 November 2019

Spurs fans, you best player (Son) just got dominated by Robert Melki, how do you feel? pic.twitter.com/lKgvL3QTr4 — Right Left-Centre (@PrimeRLC) 14 November 2019

Son pocketed by Robert Melki. You love to see it — Hussein (@themexicanlad) 14 November 2019

Things to find in Robert Melki's pocket!

Big game from the birthday boy❤❤ pic.twitter.com/v1FAcMXj6i — Sadekismail5 (@sadekismail5) 14 November 2019

Was completely owned by Melki — Hassan ⚪️ (@magicalcantara) 14 November 2019

Despite the stalemate, South Korea still sit top of World Cup qualifying Group H with eight points from four games, one ahead of Lebanon and North Korea.