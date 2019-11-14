Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min mocked by Lebanon fans after South Korea stalemate

Giuseppe Labellarte
Son Heungmin of South Korea reacts during the international friendly match between South Korea and Australia at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 7, 2019 in Busan, South Korea.
The Tottenham Hotspur forward is currently away from Spurs on international duty but could not find a way past today's opposition.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min was in action for South Korea today but the Spurs fan favourite was unable to find a breakthrough for his nation as they played out a goalless draw against Lebanon (Korea Times).

The Tottenham ace and national captain found himself struggling to break the hosts' back line in the 2022 World Cup qualifier, with defender Alexander Michel Melki in particularly inspired form.

 

Son's best chance for his nation came in the 13th minute when he headed just over, while just after the half-hour mark, Hwang Hee-chan and Hwang Ui-jo both saw shots saved by the goalkeeper.

The closest that South Korea came to drawing first blood was midway through the second half, when Hwang headed against the crossbar from close range, but Lebanon held firm.

After the game, plenty of Lebanon fans took to Twitter to praise Melki for his superb defensive performance against the Tottenham forward, who in turn was mercilessly mocked:

Despite the stalemate, South Korea still sit top of World Cup qualifying Group H with eight points from four games, one ahead of Lebanon and North Korea.

Son Heung-Min of South Korea in action

