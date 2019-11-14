Tottenham must challenge Liverpool for long-term target Sander Berge

Liverpool are allegedly keen on Sander Berge - a player often linked with Tottenham.

Genk have overseen the development of a number of Premier League players – and Sender Berge could end up in English football very soon.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Mat Ryan, Leandro Trossard and Wilfred Ndidi all played for the Belgian side, whilst they also helped produce Kalidou Koulibaly, Leon Bailey and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic among others.

Berge is the latest Genk talent to attract interest, with Footnews.be carrying quotes from Genk sporting director Dimitri De Conde, who suggests that Liverpool want him.

Jurgen Klopp allegedly praised Berge after the Liverpool's recent meeting with Genk in the Champions League, and he may make some sense as natural cover and competition for Fabinho in holding midfield.

Yet the Premier League club who have shown the most interest is Tottenham Hotspur, with a host of rumours about Spurs targeting Berge in recent times.

He was linked before the summer deadline in 2018 by Dagbladet, Bleacher Report backed up Tottenham's interest in November of last year, and Tuttomercatoweb claimed in December last year that Spurs wanted a January deal to them see him arrive in the summer.

Spurs didn't end up signing Berge, but having seemingly held an interest in him for some time, Tottenham must challenge Liverpool for his signature in 2020.

With Victor Wanyama out of favour, Spurs are lacking a true holding midfielder; one with presence, power, skill on the ball and the ability to protect the back four.

Berge ticks those boxes, and stands at a giant 6ft 5in tall, adding real athletic ability to a Spurs side that looks like it needs some freshening up under Mauricio Pochettino.

Berge has real potential too, and with Liverpool now threatening to swoop in and take the Norwegian to Anfield, it's time for Tottenham to firm up their interest and offer him a move to North London instead, where he may actually play more first-team football.