Tottenham Hotspur's players are taking revenge on Daniel Levy

Danny Rose is the latest Tottenham player to resist a move.

Danny Rose made clear yesterday that he was not looking for a move away from Tottenham in the summer, and it was the club trying to force him out.

Rose told London Evening Standard: "In January, you're probably going to hear something [about my future]. I'm telling you right now that I'm not going anywhere until my contract is finished."

The left-back is determined to do things his way, and his sentiments are understandable.

Rose is no stranger to controversial interviews. In 2017 he saw teammate Kyle Walker sold to Manchester City and land a big pay packet in the process.

Rose made clear that he felt he should have been given a bigger deal if the club were not going to grant him a big move too.

He told The Sun: "I am reaching my peak and have probably only got one big contract left in me.

"In any walk of life, if you think you are worth a certain amount, why settle for less? I am not that person.

"As with everyone else in my team, in my opinion, I am worth more than I am getting."

That big new contract Rose wanted never came, and he remains on a £60,000 per week contract, which is a lot to fans, but quite low for a Premier League player of his experience.

It is little wonder he wants to see his deal out and take some revenge by denying Levy getting a fee for him.

He is not the only player to take this course of action.

Christian Eriksen is letting his contract run down, controversially, but perhaps knowing he can control his own destiny and sign a big money signing-on fee somewhere next summer.

Eriksen earns £75,000 per week according to Spotrac, and he is in a strange position.

Tottenham could have easily doubled his salary a couple of years ago but chose not to, and he is letting his deal run down.

The same applies to Toby Alderweireld, who felt Tottenham's previous contract offers were not enough, compared to their rivals at Liverpool, Manchester City et al.

He too is letting his deal run out and expire this summer and he can leave for free.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has had to balance the books with the cost for the new stadium, but it is clear members of the Tottenham playing staff feel hard done by.

They are slowly, and a little painfully taking their revenge on Daniel Levy by taking steps to walk away on a free transfer.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino seems to be caught in the middle, and may end up paying the ultimate price.