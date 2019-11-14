Tottenham Hotspur fans react to links with Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano is said to be interesting Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are excited with the rumours that they are after Dayot Upamecano.

Bleacher Report claim that Tottenham have an interested in the Red Bull Leipzig centre-back, with Spurs potentially needing additions in that area.

Both Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld could leave Tottenham in January or at the end of the season, which means that Mauricio Pochettino is likely to be in the market for a centre-back.

Intriguingly, Spurs have also been linked with Leipzig’s manager recently, Julian Nagelsmann, by Football Fancast.

And Tottenham fans seem excited by the potential link-up between Upamecano and Nagelmann at Hotspur Way.

UPAMECANO PLSSSSSSSSSSSSS IT WOULD BE LIKE SOL CAMPBELL EXCEPT HE NEVER SIGNER FOR ARSENAL — ` (@sonaldooooo) November 13, 2019

I’d love upamecano — George Rickwood THFC (@rickwood_george) November 13, 2019

Konate is better atm, but Upame has a higher potential imo, he can become like a new Koulibaly cause of his strength and pace — 2'n (@Haalandszn) November 13, 2019

Upamecano and Nagelsmann link up — Manny (@Mannythfc) November 13, 2019

We should swoop Upamecano and his mate Konate as well. — Tottenham Loyal (@TottenhamLoyal) November 13, 2019

Upamecano — Cenk (@ForzaYids) November 13, 2019

Prefer konate but whatever get dayot in and then have him ready for nagelsmann — Musa 2️⃣8️⃣ (@Musathfc28) November 13, 2019

Great list tbh upamecano is future world-class Ziyech would improve you massively but what do you really need in my opinion is a pair of fullbacks — Issam_LFC (@issam92) November 13, 2019

Upamecano has become renowned as one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga over the past few years, so his arrival would be exciting for Spurs.

If Upamecano was partnered with Davinson Sanchez, Tottenham could have a really solid pairing at the back for years ahead.

However, Spurs would have to spend big to bring in Upamecano, and whether they will be wiling to do that in January remains to be seen.