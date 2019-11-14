Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to links with Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano is said to be interesting Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are excited with the rumours that they are after Dayot Upamecano.

Bleacher Report claim that Tottenham have an interested in the Red Bull Leipzig centre-back, with Spurs potentially needing additions in that area.

Both Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld could leave Tottenham in January or at the end of the season, which means that Mauricio Pochettino is likely to be in the market for a centre-back.

 

Intriguingly, Spurs have also been linked with Leipzig’s manager recently, Julian Nagelsmann, by Football Fancast.

And Tottenham fans seem excited by the potential link-up between Upamecano and Nagelmann at Hotspur Way.

Upamecano has become renowned as one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga over the past few years, so his arrival would be exciting for Spurs.

If Upamecano was partnered with Davinson Sanchez, Tottenham could have a really solid pairing at the back for years ahead.

However, Spurs would have to spend big to bring in Upamecano, and whether they will be wiling to do that in January remains to be seen.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

