Tottenham fans send angry replies to Toby Alderweireld's tweet

Toby Alderweireld of Belgium during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier group I match between Belgium and San Marino at the King Baudouin Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium
Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has seen his commitment called into question this season.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken aim at Toby Alderweireld, after his latest tweet on international duty.

Alderweireld stated that it was ‘good to be back’ with Belgium, but his comment has not gone down well wth Tottenham fans.

The centre-back has not looked at his best for Spurs this term, with his commitment called into question.

Alderweireld has under a year left on his contract at Tottenham, and his performances have been well below par.

The experienced centre-back has been taken out of Tottenham’s starting line-up in recent games, with Eric Dier stepping in to play alongside Davinson Sanchez in the heart of their defence.

And Spurs fans are not best pleased to see Alderweireld suggesting that he is so delighted to be away with his national side.

Alderweireld was once one of Tottenham’s most popular players, so the latest replies to him on social media show just how much his standing has fallen.

Alderweireld now looks likely to leave Tottenham on a free transfer at the end of the season, and he may not be remembered as fondly as he would have been if he did depart in the summer.

