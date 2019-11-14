Tottenham can expose big Everton mistake by signing Memphis Depay

Everton reportedly turned down the chance to sign Lyon star Memphis Depay - now he could return to the Premier League with Spurs instead.

Most of the criticism surrounding the Farhad Moshiri reign at Everton has centred on a ragtag bunch of big-money flops – but it’s one The Toffees failed to sign who could prove to be their biggest mistake of the last three years.

Recruitment has never been Everton’s strong point since the billionaire businessman Moshiri handed the Merseysiders the kind of budget they could only dream off during the scrimp-and-save years of Bill Kenwright.

And while The Toffees were all too happy to splurge ridiculous fees on the likes of Yannick Bolasie, Morgan Schneiderlin and Michael Keane, there was obviously something about Memphis Depay that they didn’t like.

According to The Mail, Everton passed up the chance to sign the Dutch international before bringing Alex Iwobi to Goodison Park instead. And while the £40 million Nigerian possesses work-rate and versatility, and Premier League experience which makes him something of a ‘safe’ bet, he cannot hold a candle to the considerable talents of a modern-day maverick.

While Everton are loitering at the wrong end of the table with a galling absence of cutting edge and unpredictability holding them back, Depay has produced 11 goals in just 14 games for Lyon.

Depay is no longer the frustrating enigma whose spell at Manchester United is best remembered for some bizarre fashion choices than anything he did with the iconic number seven on his back. Handed more responsibility than ever for club and country, Depay has rewarded Lyon and Holland with a series of match-winning displays.

And, according to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are ready to pay £50 million to bring Depay back to the Premier League.

With the 25-year-old in the form of his life, producing nine more goals from the left wing than Iwobi has managed since the summer, Everton might soon be wishing they could turn back the clock – especially if Depay takes England by storm at the second time of asking in the famous white shirt of Spurs.