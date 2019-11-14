Tony Pulis' previous comments on Leeds-linked Daniel Ayala

Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala has been linked with Leeds United in recent weeks.

Leeds United could be adding another defender to their ranks as Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala has been touted to make a switch to Elland Road.

Tony Pulis, who managed Ayala during his time at Boro, previously lauded the 29-year-old's character whilst being out injured.

Marcelo Bielsa is a pretty strict character and if he is to add a player to his ranks then he will have to fit into his very high demands.

Well, if Ayala can impress the very demanding Pulis then Bielsa will also be pleased with the type of individual he could sign down the line. These are Pulis' past comments on the experienced Championship campaigner.

“Dani’s a massive loss," said Pulis, as quoted by the Gazette. "He’s been absolutely fantastic, and what a wonderful kid.

“He wants to come with us to Stoke. He’s not involved and he can’t play, but he wants to come with the group. That’s brilliant. We didn’t have that last year. We didn’t have players training out there last year, and the rest of the group staying to watch them."

As mentioned by The Northen Echo, Boro are aware of Leeds United's interest in Ayala, as the Yorkshire club prepare a 'formal' approach for the player.

At this moment in time, Leeds have Liam Cooper as their most senior centre-back, with Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Ben White impressing since his move in the summer.

But since the start of the season, Cooper has had his injury problems, which hasn't helped Bielsa's cause as he needs more cover at the back, so it isn't a surprise they are targeting another defensive-minded player for when the window re-opens in January.