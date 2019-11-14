Quick links

Middlesbrough

Leeds United

Tony Pulis' previous comments on Leeds-linked Daniel Ayala

Amir Mir
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa shouts instructions to his team from the technical area during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala has been linked with Leeds United in recent weeks.

Captain Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Fulham at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Saturday 26th October 2019.

Leeds United could be adding another defender to their ranks as Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala has been touted to make a switch to Elland Road. 

Tony Pulis, who managed Ayala during his time at Boro, previously lauded the 29-year-old's character whilst being out injured. 

Marcelo Bielsa is a pretty strict character and if he is to add a player to his ranks then he will have to fit into his very high demands.

 

Well, if Ayala can impress the very demanding Pulis then Bielsa will also be pleased with the type of individual he could sign down the line. These are Pulis' past comments on the experienced Championship campaigner. 

“Dani’s a massive loss," said Pulis, as quoted by the Gazette. "He’s been absolutely fantastic, and what a wonderful kid.

“He wants to come with us to Stoke. He’s not involved and he can’t play, but he wants to come with the group. That’s brilliant. We didn’t have that last year. We didn’t have players training out there last year, and the rest of the group staying to watch them."

Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough at John Smith's Stadium on October 23, 2019 in Huddersfield, England.

As mentioned by The Northen Echo, Boro are aware of Leeds United's interest in Ayala, as the Yorkshire club prepare a 'formal' approach for the player.

At this moment in time, Leeds have Liam Cooper as their most senior centre-back, with Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Ben White impressing since his move in the summer. 

But since the start of the season, Cooper has had his injury problems, which hasn't helped Bielsa's cause as he needs more cover at the back, so it isn't a surprise they are targeting another defensive-minded player for when the window re-opens in January. 

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United poses for a photo with fans prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on November 02, 2019...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch