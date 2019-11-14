Quick links

Tanguy Ndombele disagrees with people who say he's too nonchalant

Olly Dawes
Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur is greeted by Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur after Tanguy Ndombele is substituted off during the Premier League match between...
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has shown promise this season.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has told L'Equipe that he doesn't think he is nonchalant after receiving some criticism for a laid-back style.

Ndombele starred in two season at Lyon, making a loan move from Amiens permanent in 2018 before catching Tottenham's eye.

The Frenchman was signed as Mousa Dembele's heir this past summer, with Tottenham paying a club-record fee to lure him to North London.

 

Ndombele has shown signs of his potential, with the 22-year-old showing his ability to play as a progressive midfielder both with his dribbling and passing.

Mauricio Pochettino still seems a little cautious with Ndombele, and there has been a criticism from some that Ndombele is too laid back.

He certainly plays with a languid style, which can sometimes look lazy, but his quality on the ball is excellent, and he certainly works hard enough for the team.

Now, Ndombele has disagreed that he is nonchalant, as he knows people are saying that about him, but he takes any criticism and just looks to improve himself – even if his style may not change any time soon.

“I do not find myself nonchalant, that's what people say,” said Ndombele. “When you are told often, you have to try to improve yourself,” he added.

