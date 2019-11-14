Stewart Donald says Sunderland will spend in January

Stewart Donald says that Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson will get transfer funds in January.

Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald has said on BBC Radio Newcastle that the club will make signings in the January transfer window.

As reported by The Sunderland Echo, Sunderland have been injected with £10 million from the FPP group.

The Black Cats are aiming to clinch automatic promotion from League One to the Championship at the end of the season.

Phil Parkinson’s side are seventh in the league table at the moment with 25 points from 15 matches, just a point behind sixth-placed Coventry City, who have played 16 games.

Sunderland chairman Donald has suggested that manager Parkinson will get transfer funds to sign players in the January transfer window.

Donald said on BBC Newcastle, as transcribed by The Sunderland Echo: “The biggest single priority is getting out of the league. If we need to spend, we’ll spend.

“Having spoken to the manager and got his initial assessment of the squad, there’s no doubt he’s going to want to strengthen the squad. He sees some positives but also some things that we need to address.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Elliott has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald’s interview with BBC Radio Newcastle.

Donald gave an extensive interview on BBC Radio Newcastle on Wednesday in which he spoke about transfer funds and the academy among other matters.

Former Sunderland forward Elliott has given his take on the interview, and has noted amusingly how a Newcastle fan congratulated Donald at the end of the interview.

Stewart Donald is making Charlie Methven out to be quite the waffler here @bbcnewcastle — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) November 13, 2019

Getting congratulated by the Newcastle fan at the end probably sums up everything at #safc at the minute!!! @bbcnewcastle — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) November 13, 2019