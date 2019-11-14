Stephen Kelly not fearing Tottenham's Christian Eriksen ahead of Republic of Ireland showdown

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen has a number of big games coming up for Denmark as they bid to qualify for Euro 2020.

Sky Sports pundit Stephen Kelly is no longer fearing Tottenham's Christian Eriksen ahead of the Republic of Ireland's showdown with Denmark next Monday.

In 2017, the Spurs playmaker netted a stunning hat-trick as he ran riot on the Irish and knocked them out of contention to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Two years on, Eriksen's Denmark will face off against the Republic of Ireland once again, but this time in a very crucial Group D clash, with a win for Mick McCarthy's men edging them closer to Euro 2020.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (13/11/2019), former Ireland international and ex-Spurs defender Kelly suggested that Eriksen's change in form this season is a big advantage for his nation.

"I think it's slightly different in this game because Eriksen isn't in that form he was in back then," Kelly told Sky Sports. "He's not orchestrating or being as influential at club level as he has been this year.

"This season he has dipped in form and it has been widely mentioned. There is a reason why Tottenham aren't [playing well] it's because he's not influencing the team. Hopefully, that's to our advantage and his international form has a dip as well because he is a player who if you can stop it really hinders Denmark's play."

That game two years ago perhaps proves where Eriksen's game has gone and how far he has fallen during these last 12 months.

Whilst Spurs reached the Champions League final last season, he wasn't at his absolute best, as during this campaign, he is now struggling to make Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI.

From Tottenham's perspective, they will be hoping he can add some spark into his game during these international fixtures and they will be hoping he brings that with him to North London.