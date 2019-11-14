Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: Last chance to get pre-order bonuses!

It's your last chance to get the pre-order bonuses for the upcoming Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order comes out very soon and fans are excited to experience what has been dubbed the darkest chapter in the entire series' universe by its composers. If you're a mega fan of the sci-fi extravaganza that is only second to Star Trek (live long and prosper), then you'll definitely want to pre-order the game before it releases so you can pick up a bunch of bonuses.

The game has been compared to Metroid, Zelda and Dark Souls in the lengthy build-up to its release, and this is exciting as Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is regarded by many as EA's final chance to prove they deserve the series' license.

We wouldn't typically recommend pre-ordering titles before reviews have been published, but Jedi Fallen Order is an obscenely attractive proposition that many will find it impossible to resist just like the recently terrible films.

What are the pre-order bonuses for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order?

The pre-order bonuses for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order can be found below (via the PSN Store):

Orange Lightsaber Blade Color

2 cosmetic Lightsaber customization sets

Cosmetic skin for BD-1

These are the pre-order bonuses that come with prematurely purchasing the Standard Edition for £59.99 (£53.99 with an EA Access subscription).

None of the pre-order bonuses have anything to do with loot boxes or microtransactions as they're not in the game and EA have promised to not patch them in post-launch.

Pre-order the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition

EA also has a Deluxe Edition for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order that costs £69.99 (£62.99 with an EA Access subscription).

This Deluxe package comes with the same pre-order bonuses plus the following exclusive items:

Cosmetic skin for BD-1

Cosmetic skin for the Stinger Mantis

Digital Art Book

“Director’s Cut” behind-the-scenes videos, featuring over 90 minutes of footage from the making of the game

You can pre-order Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for PS4, Xbox One or Origin. As you'd expect, there are no plans for a release on Nintendo Switch.