Southampton ace Nathan Redmond raves about 'super-talented' Moussa Djenepo

Southampton star Nathan Redmond has spoken very highly of Moussa Djenepo, praising the Saints summer signing's talent on the pitch as well as his likeable personality (Daily Echo).

Djenepo, who according to The Sun cost the Saints £14million, became Ralph Hasenhuttl's first signing at St Mary's Stadium after he penned a four-year deal in June.

The Mali international arrived on the back of an impressive season for Belgium's Standard Liege, scoring 11 goals en route to a third-placed league finish and Europa League qualification.

Djenepo has made just five Premier League appearances, plus one in the League Cup, with a tendon problem causing him to miss several games this term, but he already has two league goals, including one which won him September's Premier League Goal of the Month award.

In the game against Sheffield United, Djenepo collected the ball midway inside the opposition half and held off a midfielder before beating two defenders and firing a powerful low drive beyond the reach of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, which in the end proved the difference between the two sides.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Redmond said of the 21-year-old: “He is a very, very good kid. He is bright, bubbly and doesn’t take himself too seriously – he’s a kid to be honest.

“He is a super-talented boy who is so open-minded and eager to learn every single day. He gets on well with everybody and has fitted in so well. I think that’s allowed to be free and almost naïve when he gets the ball because he wants to go and show people what he’s got which helps us out as a team.”

Djenepo is in the Mali squad for the nation's upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, hosting Guinea in Bamako on Thursday before travelling to Ndjamena to face Chad three days later (BBC Sport).