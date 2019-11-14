Some Leeds and Sunderland fans already eyeing 2021 signing of Tottenham's Danny Rose

The Tottenham Hotspur left-back started out in Leeds United's youth ranks and had a loan spell at Sunderland.

The former Leeds United and Sunderland left-back, Danny Rose, has vowed to run down his contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

Rose, who started out in Leeds' youth ranks and had a loan spell at Sunderland, has around 18 months to run on his Tottenham deal.

Speaking exclusively to The London Evening Standard this week, the England international claimed to have been told by the Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, that he won't be offered a renewal - but said that he will stay put regardless.

And several Leeds and Sunderland fans have already setting their sights on a 2021 reunion - although some are more keen than others.

This is what they have had to say about Rose's Tottenham situation...

Sign him when we go up https://t.co/aHsoOXZOqM — ‍ (@rlees94) November 13, 2019

His dad told me he wanted to go back to Leeds — Luke (@LukeFazz24_) November 13, 2019

No. He’s a right whinging sod — Lee.ds (@anyoldsport) November 13, 2019

No. 100% not — Louis (@louisbosworth) November 13, 2019

Glad we got shut of him. Not good enough for Leeds, like to see him try his luck in Bielsa system. #lufc #mot — Dion (@Dionasaur) November 13, 2019

Come back to Sunderland Danny we’ll have you back — Header Safc (@HeaderSafc) November 13, 2019

Tottenham unhappy with Danny Rose? Bring him home — John (@JohnYorstonn) November 13, 2019

18 months to get two promotions then Danny Rose is coming home. Ha’way the useless ******* #SAFC — Kiel Tulloch (@KielTulloch) November 13, 2019

He’s coming home in 18 months ❤️ — Peter Hewett (@WestSussexSAFC) November 13, 2019

Rose, who was born in Doncaster, may favour a return to his native north after his time at Tottenham comes to an end.

Aside from his season-long stay at Sunderland, the 29-year-old has spent the past dozen years plying his trade in the south of the country.

Leeds, Sunderland or neither - at which club will Rose end up?