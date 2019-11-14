Quick links

Some Leeds and Sunderland fans already eyeing 2021 signing of Tottenham's Danny Rose

Aiden Cusick
Erik Lamela of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates Danny Rose, Harry Kane and Lucas Moura after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Brighton &...
The Tottenham Hotspur left-back started out in Leeds United's youth ranks and had a loan spell at Sunderland.

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The former Leeds United and Sunderland left-back, Danny Rose, has vowed to run down his contract at Tottenham Hotspur.

Rose, who started out in Leeds' youth ranks and had a loan spell at Sunderland, has around 18 months to run on his Tottenham deal.

 

Speaking exclusively to The London Evening Standard this week, the England international claimed to have been told by the Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, that he won't be offered a renewal - but said that he will stay put regardless.

And several Leeds and Sunderland fans have already setting their sights on a 2021 reunion - although some are more keen than others.

This is what they have had to say about Rose's Tottenham situation...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18 months to get two promotions then Danny Rose is coming home. Ha’way the useless ******* #SAFC

— Kiel Tulloch (@KielTulloch) November 13, 2019

 

 

 

Rose, who was born in Doncaster, may favour a return to his native north after his time at Tottenham comes to an end.

Aside from his season-long stay at Sunderland, the 29-year-old has spent the past dozen years plying his trade in the south of the country.

Sunderland player Danny Rose looks on during the Barclays Premier league match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at Stadium of Light on October 21, 2012 in Sunderland, England.

Leeds, Sunderland or neither - at which club will Rose end up?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

