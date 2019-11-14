Some Aston Villa fans react to Douglas Luiz comments about playing in England and possible Brazil bow

Aston Villa brought the Brazilian to Villa Park in the summer and he could make his Brazil senior bow in the coming week.

A number of Aston Villa fans have had their say on Douglas Luiz's comments regarding his future, in which the Brazilian declared he wants to "continue this dream" of playing in England (Aston Villa website).

Luiz became Villa's 10th summer signing following promotion to the Premier League when he joined from Manchester City in a deal reported by BBC Sport as costing the Villa Park side £10million.

To date, the Toulon Tournament Player of the Year has made 12 appearances in all competitions, including 10 in the Premier League, and has scored two goals, both in the top flight (Transfermarkt).

Luiz, alongside his fellow teammate and compatriot Wesley, received his first call up to the Brazil senior squad ahead of their forthcoming fixtures with Argentina and South Korea.

Speaking to the Villa site, the 21-year-old said: “It’s a great opportunity for me. I enjoy the selection and that the coach believes in me to call me. I want to say again that I’m really happy to be here in England – it’s my dream and I want to continue this dream.

"I’m really young and I am happy to be in the selection but my objective is to stay in for a long time. It’s difficult to stay because we have many great players and I want to always be with them but for this I need to work hard. I know I’m really young but I’ll keep going and work hard to improve my talent."

It's great when a good work ethic is rewarded. Even if he is not playing his finest football (not many do consistently) and even if he does not get much game time, the experience he brings back to Villa can only be beneficial. Good luck to him. — Hannah G-C (@Dr_HGC) 14 November 2019

... but are you really happy at the Villa ? Is it your dream to play for us ?? I would personally love to be convinced of this, but need to see more obvious motivation from you on the pitch, quicker attacking and more tenacious defending. — Keith Rooms (@RoomsKeith) 14 November 2019

Dont know how he's getting in the team ahead of Hourihane,he's been very poor lately — Stephen James (@SUMMERFANSJF) 14 November 2019

Nice to come straight into a team completely unproven, taking someone else's position, with very little chance of being dropped for Whatever reason. That's a dream too. — My two cents (@Mytwcents) 14 November 2019

Brazil face bitter rivals Argentina on Friday at the King Saud University Stadium before taking on South Korea at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium next Tuesday, while Villa are back in action on Monday 25 November against Newcastle at Villa Park.