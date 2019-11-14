Some Arsenal fans react to Raul Sanllehi's stance on board manoeuvres

Quick links

Arsenal manager David O'Leary during the match between Arsenal Legends and Real Madrid Legends at Emirates Stadium on September 8, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Some key Arsenal figures are involved in a behind-the-scenes disagreement.

Arsenal Head of Football Relations Raul Sanllehi is against the idea of placing former captain David O'Leary on the club's board as a consultant, The Daily Mail report.

The paper says that chairman Sir Chips Keswick and long-serving board member Lord Harris of Peckham are both keen on bringing in the former Premier League boss as someone who can help advise the club on footballing matters.

However, that's become a source of tension with Sanllehi not keen on the move.

The report is further evidence that all is not well at the Emirates, with manager Unai Emery failing to secure impressive results on the pitch and influential board members apparently at odds on the direction off of it.

 

O'Leary was synonymous with Arsenal during his playing days. He was a regular in the Gunners defensive line over a massive timespan, from 1975 to 1992, winning six major honours in the process.

As a manager, his most high profile role was at Leeds United. He hasn't coached a team in the English top-flight since 2006 after leaving Aston Villa.

Given his historic connection to Arsenal, some fans are intrigued by what O'Leary could offer in a board consultancy role. It's been suggested that having more 'Arsenal men' in charge could give the club a bit of purpose moving forward.

Arsenal defender David O'Leary in action during a Canon League game against Liverpool at Highbury, London, 8th September 1984. Arsenal won the match 3-1.

These fans have taken to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past.

