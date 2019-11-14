Some Arsenal fans react to Raul Sanllehi's stance on board manoeuvres

Some key Arsenal figures are involved in a behind-the-scenes disagreement.

Arsenal Head of Football Relations Raul Sanllehi is against the idea of placing former captain David O'Leary on the club's board as a consultant, The Daily Mail report.

The paper says that chairman Sir Chips Keswick and long-serving board member Lord Harris of Peckham are both keen on bringing in the former Premier League boss as someone who can help advise the club on footballing matters.

However, that's become a source of tension with Sanllehi not keen on the move.

The report is further evidence that all is not well at the Emirates, with manager Unai Emery failing to secure impressive results on the pitch and influential board members apparently at odds on the direction off of it.

O'Leary was synonymous with Arsenal during his playing days. He was a regular in the Gunners defensive line over a massive timespan, from 1975 to 1992, winning six major honours in the process.

As a manager, his most high profile role was at Leeds United. He hasn't coached a team in the English top-flight since 2006 after leaving Aston Villa.

Given his historic connection to Arsenal, some fans are intrigued by what O'Leary could offer in a board consultancy role. It's been suggested that having more 'Arsenal men' in charge could give the club a bit of purpose moving forward.

These fans have taken to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts...

So Raul don't want David O'Leary on the board, Arsenal legend, I'd love more Arsenal men on the board, fed up of all these money men if I'm honest, Edu is an Arsenal legend, but I hope he doesn't get brainwashed and becomes a puppet for the Kroenkes. — Nathan⚪ (@MinasNathan99) November 13, 2019

David O'Leary story is interesting



Plenty have called for more Arsenal men to be on the board



But the key is how involved in the decision making should he be?



Also Raul is clearly concerned that Keswick, Peckham and O'Leary could "join forces" and vote against him in meetings — Keenos (@KeenosAFC) November 14, 2019

I didn't realise Raul had that sort of power. O'Leary must be very decent if keswick wants him on the board — Mr. Kenz (@kenzafc) November 14, 2019

why should Sanllehi have a say on who joins the board? our club is trapped in mediocrity. maybe, the lack of football people on the board allow him to mislead the oldguard. shame — Giglio (@Jack_fineh) November 14, 2019

Raul Sanllehi is a clear and present danger to Arsenal. Power hungry, scheming, no feeling for the roots of the club or any long term interest in the clubs future beyond how it benefits him. Such a man must be made to work with people of different opinions, not yes men. — SantoCazorla (@Custom1Super) November 14, 2019