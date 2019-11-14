The next six games could seal Southampton's Premier League fate

Southampton have had a shocking start in the Premier League this season.

Southampton had a shaky campaign last season but managed to survive in their final few games. The Saints finished five points above relegated Cardiff City but there seems to be no improvement in their performances this time around.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have won just two of their opening 12 games in the league which has left them stranded at 19th in the table. The 9-0 hammering against Leicester City has certainly affected the players' confidence but it is time to pick themselves up and go again.

Southampton take on Arsenal when the Premier League returns next weekend and Hasenhuttl will not get a better time to play the Gunners. Unai Emery's side are extremely low on confidence having failed to win a single league game since against Bournemouth in early October.

The Saints also take on Watford, Norwich, Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa in their following five games which are winnable on paper. Norwich and Watford are stuck in the relegation zone with Southampton while Aston Villa and West Ham make up the bottom five.

A fit-again Moussa Djenepo will be hugely important for the Saints and he might just be the guy who could provide them with a positive spark. The game against Arsenal is massive and a win there could be a huge morale booster that could finally help kick-start their season.

Southampton should aim to get out of the hole by Boxing Day when they take on Chelsea and another difficult run of games come their way. Hasenhuttl is undoubtedly under serious pressure and he could very easily find himself out of the club by the turn of the year of the results don't get better in the next six weeks.