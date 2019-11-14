Ross Wilson praises Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

It bodes well for Rangers' immediate future.

New Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has been speaking to the club's official website about his working relationship with club manager Steven Gerrard.

Wilson's comments look like a huge positive for Rangers, as he talks up what looks like an instant connection with the Ibrox boss.

Wilson says he and Gerrard speak multiple times every day and look to be on the same page.

He said: "This wasn’t going to work for me if there was a manager that I didn’t think I could work with and it wouldn’t have worked for Steven if there was a sporting director that he didn’t think he could work with.

"First and foremost we speak every day, if we are both here then it is face to face, we are at breakfast and lunch together and chatting regarding whatever it is that we are working on together.

"His communication is strong and if we are not together we are normally on the text or the phone all the time. He is good to work with, he is really open, he has a similar communication style to myself in that we both like to talk."

This is positive news for Rangers and sets them up for the immediate future.

Rangers are enjoying a positive spell at the moment on the pitch and are in with a shout of winning the title.

Wilson is arriving at Ibrox at the perfect time, and can play a part in shaping their future success.

There is no guarantee Steven Gerrard will still be Rangers manager in five years time, but while he remains in charge at Ibrox, the relationship he is forging with Wilson sets the club up for big success.