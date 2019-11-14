Ross Wilson discusses scouting potential Alfredo Morelos replacements at Rangers

The Ibrox recruitment guru is hoping to have a wealth of talent to choose from that he can bring to Rangers.

Rangers Sporting Director Ross Wilson has admitted that the club are seeking potential replacements for Alfredo Morelos, but has stressed it's an ongoing process rather than a sign he's leaving, The Daily Record report.

Morelos' exceptional form has led to manager Steven Gerrard and Wilson having to field questions about the Colombian's future, with richer clubs expected to be interested in his services.

Wilson was asked whether that the club are currently looking for alternative options to the 23-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

While the answer is yes, the former Southampton man was keen to contextualise that answer and give an insight into how scouting works at Rangers.

As quoted by The Daily Record, he said: "The answer is yes but it will be something that develops on an ongoing basis all the time.

"It’s a conversation that’s ongoing with the scouts all the time. One of the aims of the scouting and recruitment department is to make sure that in every position we always have a strong list of where we might go in a what-if scenario.

"And that’s something we’ve got and it’s something that will build and evolve and develop all the time. And it’s something we have to make sure we get better at all the time."

A healthy cycle

The process that Wilson describes should be heartening for Rangers supporters. It's a description of a healthy cycle which should ensure that the Gers are looking to improve over the long-term, rather than focus on short-term gains.

Selling players at peak value and reinvesting in the first-team is a model that Celtic have utilised to great success over the last decade.

It's something that Rangers have fallen short on in recent years and they must get to grip with the realities of being a modern selling club that doesn't have to compromise on the pitch when established stars move on.

Obviously there's going to be little desire to see Morelos leave the club, but if the right money comes calling and the player wants to leave, then Rangers must accept the cash and act decisively on the 'strong list' targets that Wilson is building.