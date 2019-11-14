Rio Ferdinand’s past comments on reported Liverpool target Jadon Sancho

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.

The report has claimed that the former Manchester City prospect is unsettled at German club Dortmund, and that Premier League giants Liverpool have shown “firm interest” in the 19-year-old.

The England international may not be in the best of form at the moment, but since leaving City for Dortmund in 2017, he has been superb and has often made the headlines.

According to WhoScored, the teenage winger has scored three goals and provided five assists in nine Bundesliga matches, and has provided one assist in four Champions League games for Dortmund so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Sancho scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 34 league games, according to WhoScored.

There is no surprise that Liverpool are reportedly interested in the winger, and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand’s comments about the teenager back in October 2018 will only make the Anfield faithful even more excited at the prospect of having the winger working with manager Jurgen Klopp.

TalkSPORT quoted Ferdinand as saying about Sancho on October 7, 2018: “This kid is the truth. He’s got everything. He’s got skill, pace, tenacity, desire, commitment, he gets goals.”

Ferdinand added: “He’s potentially the best talent we’ve got bar none. No chance [of hype]. He came from the same area as me so I know a lot about him.

“I know his dad and I’ve seen him play a fair bit. A lot of my mates are very, very close to him and the family.”