Republic of Ireland fans impressed with Tottenham Hotspur talent Troy Parrott

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott was in action for the Republic of Ireland this evening.
Republic of Ireland fans were impressed with the display produced by Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott against New Zealand this evening.
Tottenham youngster Parrott made his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland in the friendly international against New Zealand.
The 17-year-old striker did not score, but the youngster provided the assist for Sean Maguire’s goal in the 52nd minute and produced a very encouraging display overall.
Republic of Ireland fans were impressed with the display produced by Parrott and have praised him on Twitter.
Below are some of the best comments:
Two great options to have— Stephen Doherty (@stephenshivey) November 14, 2019
Both played very well— Beanbo Baggins (@beanaldo) November 14, 2019
both played very well— Derek McKenna (@DerekMcKenna) November 14, 2019
Troy looked good. Aggressive. Big future.— Luke O'Dowd (@Lukadowdric) November 14, 2019
Yup plenty of time for him. We have some decent firepower with Maguire, McGoldrick, Connolly and Robinson.— Graham Hickey (@Graizer_H) November 14, 2019
Needs to get more game time in a spurs shirt— Manny (@Mannythfc) November 14, 2019
Troy Parrott registered an assist for Sean Maguire on his Ireland debut.— The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) November 14, 2019
Superb! pic.twitter.com/dIwX0KjAUJ
Ireland actually playing football. Just play Byrne and Parrott all the time.— Ian Griffin (@HitHimFrank) November 14, 2019
Genuinely, do you know who Troy Parrott reminds me off? Mark Quigley. If Quigley had’ve has his head straight he’d have played for Ireland too.— Dodge (@seidodge) November 14, 2019
Get in Sean Maguire!— David Smith (@Smith_D17) November 14, 2019
Delighted to see him find the net for Ireland. He's been lively tonight.
Great finish, and an assist for Parrott on his debut!#COYBIG #IRLNZL
Parrot and O’Connor for Ireland as well (playing). What a day— Ñ (@stupendousftbl) November 14, 2019
First Half Ireland Analysis:— James (@od_jay) November 14, 2019
Parrott: little isolated. Will prob be taken off at HT
Seani: just wont happen for him, no self belief
Brady: average, disappointing for the first 30 min
Byrne: little slow but eye for a pass
O'Connor: promising
Long: solid
Cullen: top notch
Assist for Parrott on his debut winning the ball on the edge of the box & setting up Maguire— jb8521 (@jb_8521) November 14, 2019
That Byrne -Parrott connection is going to bring Ireland a lot of joy in the years to come— Shaun (@shaun_021) November 14, 2019
One for the future
Parrott is only 17 years of age, and it is clear that the teenager is far from the finished article.
While it is hard to see the youngster establish himself as a regular in the Tottenham first team anytime soon, playing with the Republic of Ireland national team is going to give him valuable experience.
The youngster needs to be patient about his chances at Tottenham and has to carry on working hard in training.
Have something to tell us about this article?