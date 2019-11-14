Republic of Ireland fans impressed with Tottenham Hotspur talent Troy Parrott

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott was in action for the Republic of Ireland this evening.

Tottenham youngster Parrott made his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland in the friendly international against New Zealand.

The 17-year-old striker did not score, but the youngster provided the assist for Sean Maguire’s goal in the 52nd minute and produced a very encouraging display overall.

Republic of Ireland fans were impressed with the display produced by Parrott and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Two great options to have — Stephen Doherty (@stephenshivey) November 14, 2019

Both played very well — Beanbo Baggins (@beanaldo) November 14, 2019

Troy looked good. Aggressive. Big future. — Luke O'Dowd (@Lukadowdric) November 14, 2019

Yup plenty of time for him. We have some decent firepower with Maguire, McGoldrick, Connolly and Robinson. — Graham Hickey (@Graizer_H) November 14, 2019

Needs to get more game time in a spurs shirt — Manny (@Mannythfc) November 14, 2019

Troy Parrott registered an assist for Sean Maguire on his Ireland debut.



Superb! pic.twitter.com/dIwX0KjAUJ — The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) November 14, 2019

Ireland actually playing football. Just play Byrne and Parrott all the time. — Ian Griffin (@HitHimFrank) November 14, 2019

Genuinely, do you know who Troy Parrott reminds me off? Mark Quigley. If Quigley had’ve has his head straight he’d have played for Ireland too. — Dodge (@seidodge) November 14, 2019

Get in Sean Maguire!



Delighted to see him find the net for Ireland. He's been lively tonight.



Great finish, and an assist for Parrott on his debut!#COYBIG #IRLNZL — David Smith (@Smith_D17) November 14, 2019

Parrot and O’Connor for Ireland as well (playing). What a day — Ñ (@stupendousftbl) November 14, 2019

First Half Ireland Analysis:

Parrott: little isolated. Will prob be taken off at HT



Seani: just wont happen for him, no self belief



Brady: average, disappointing for the first 30 min



Byrne: little slow but eye for a pass



O'Connor: promising



Long: solid



Cullen: top notch — James (@od_jay) November 14, 2019

Assist for Parrott on his debut winning the ball on the edge of the box & setting up Maguire — jb8521 (@jb_8521) November 14, 2019

That Byrne -Parrott connection is going to bring Ireland a lot of joy in the years to come — Shaun (@shaun_021) November 14, 2019

One for the future

Parrott is only 17 years of age, and it is clear that the teenager is far from the finished article.

While it is hard to see the youngster establish himself as a regular in the Tottenham first team anytime soon, playing with the Republic of Ireland national team is going to give him valuable experience.

The youngster needs to be patient about his chances at Tottenham and has to carry on working hard in training.