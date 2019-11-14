Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland fans impressed with Tottenham Hotspur talent Troy Parrott

Subhankar Mondal
Winston Reid of New Zealand confronts Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland during the International Friendly match between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium on November 14, 2019 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott was in action for the Republic of Ireland this evening.

Winston Reid of New Zealand confronts Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland during the International Friendly match between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium on November 14, 2019 in...

Republic of Ireland fans were impressed with the display produced by Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott against New Zealand this evening.

Tottenham youngster Parrott made his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland in the friendly international against New Zealand.

The 17-year-old striker did not score, but the youngster provided the assist for Sean Maguire’s goal in the 52nd minute and produced a very encouraging display overall.

Republic of Ireland fans were impressed with the display produced by Parrott and have praised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

Winston Reid of New Zealand is challenged by Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland during the International Friendly match between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium on November 14,...

One for the future

Parrott is only 17 years of age, and it is clear that the teenager is far from the finished article.

While it is hard to see the youngster establish himself as a regular in the Tottenham first team anytime soon, playing with the Republic of Ireland national team is going to give him valuable experience.

The youngster needs to be patient about his chances at Tottenham and has to carry on working hard in training.

Dublin , Ireland - 14 November 2019; Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland sees his shot saved by Stefan Marinovic of New Zealand during the International Friendly match between Republic of...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch