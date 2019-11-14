Report: Yoshinori Muto now keen to leave Newcastle United

Newcastle United forward Yoshinori Muto has struggled for game time at St. James' Park.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Yoshinori Muto is now keen to leave Newcastle United.

Muto has struggled for game time at St. James’ Park ever since he arrived back in 2018.

Rafael Benitez barely ever started Muto last season, and Steve Bruce has been reluctant to use him too.

It seems that Muto has now decided that the time has come for him to leave Newcastle, in the hope of getting back to his best.

Muto had been a frequent scorer in Germany prior to his move to England, and he has hit just one Premier League goal since his arrival.

Bruce actually spoke highly of Muto over pre-season, when he said to the Chronicle that he was ‘very, very impressed’ with the Japanese striker.

However, Muto has not done enough to force his way into Newcastle’s starting line-up.

And if bids do come in for him in January, Newcastle will surely be unlikely to stand in the striker’s way.