Report: What Frank Lampard did on his first day of Chelsea job

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has surpassed expectations since taking charge at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea’s players have all been very impressed with Frank Lampard’s coaching methods in training.

Chelsea’s team are said to have become frustrated with the dull nature of Maurizio Sarri’s sessions, but they are far more enthusiastic about Lampard’s.

The Chelsea boss reportedly often joins in, and lets assistant manager Jody Morris take the lead on some drills.

Lampard obviously has the respect of his squad, who know just how much he offered to the club during his playing days.

And Lampard has also helped everyone at Chelsea believe in his project, which has gone remarkably well so far.

The Mail claim that on the very first day of becoming Chelsea boss, Lampard spoke the club’s academy players and stressed how important they were to him.

The Blues boss also reportedly went round every member of Chelsea’s staff and told them that his door would always be open to them.

Those personal touches were very welcomed at Chelsea, following the departure of Sarri.

The positive feeling around Chelsea is currently being reflected in their results, with Lampard’s side in third place in the Premier League table.

There were fears that Chelsea could struggle following their transfer ban and the departure of Eden Hazard, but Lampard has put his faith in youth and they have thrived.

Chelsea have performed well above expectations so far, and if they beat Manchester City in their next game, then they may well start being talked about as potential title rivals to Liverpool.