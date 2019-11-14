Report suggests Andrew Gutman won't make his Celtic debut for another 12 months

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic signed Andrew Gutman in January but he's spent much of the last ten months on loan in the MLS.

Andrew Gutman will have to wait another year to make his Celtic debut with the MLS website confirming that he will stay on loan at FC Cincinnati until the autumn of 2020.

It has been 10 months now since the highly-rated left-back joined The Hoops on a three-year contract but it seems that he will have to be patient as he waits for a chance at Parkhead.

Subscribe

Despite selling Kieran Tierney to Arsenal over the summer, Celtic reinforced their ranks with Greg Taylor and Boli Bolingoli rather than offer an opportunity to Gutman.

The 23-year-old returned to Glasgow this week for training with the MLS season coming to an end but it seems that he will be making just a flying visit to Scotland. Because, as reported over in the USA, Gutman is set to stay at Cincinnati until the 2020 campaign comes to an end in October of next year.

“Coming here was a good opportunity for me to get games at a high level, and I think I’ve done pretty well so far,” said the former Chicago Fire youngster who recently won the prestigious Hermann Trophy, an award given annually to the nation’s best college players.

The MLS website claims that Gutman has been one of the stand-out left-backs in the country since joining Cincinnati while a first ever call up to the USA national team is not out of the question.

Should Gutman continue to go from strength to strength across the Atlantic, he should return to Celtic in 12 months’ time ready to fight for a first-team place at Parkhead.