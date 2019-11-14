Report: Raul Sanllehi against Arsenal idea to bring back David O'Leary

Arsenal decision-makers are at odds about a return for David O'Leary.

According to the Daily Mail, Raul Sanllehi doesn't want Arsenal to bring David O'Leary back to the club as a football consultant.

The Gunners are enduring a difficult season so far, and Unai Emery is under huge pressure after winning just two of his last 10 Premier League games.

Arsenal need to find a way out of this rut before they face Southampton following the international break, and the club's board appear to have come up with one plan to help.

Chairman Sir Chips Keswick and fellow board member Lord Harris of Peckham allegedly want to bring back former defender O'Leary as a consultant, advising the board on football matters.

However, there's something of a power struggle, as Arsenal's head of football Sanllehi is allegedly against such a move taking place.

Arsenal already have Sanllehi in one high-up position, whilst Edu is director of football, and Sanllehi seemingly feels there is no need for a new face to arrive into a newly-created role.

With O'Leary having a strong relationship with the 'old guard' of Arsenal, there is a real push for him to arrive, and it remains to be seen whether Sanllehi wins this battle or not.

O'Leary, 61, was an Arsenal hero in his playing days, making 722 first-team appearances for the club, which is still a Gunners record to this day.

Since then, he's best known for his spell as Leeds boss, but he's been out of a role in football for some time, making Arsenal's interest somewhat surprising.