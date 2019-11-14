Report: Rangers want £8m for Leeds target Glen Kamara

Rangers will be looking to fend off Leeds United's interest in Ibrox ace Glen Kamara.

According to The Herald, Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is wanted by Leeds United and a number of Premier League clubs – but the Gers would demand around £8million.

The Gers signed Kamara in January of this year, having initially signed a pre-contract agreement with the midfielder before convincing Dundee to sell for just £50,000.

Kamara quickly became an important part of the Rangers midfield, with the 24-year-old also impressing for Finland on the international stage.

This season, Kamara has been used in midfield rotation with the likes of Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Joe Aribo, and he's now being targeted by English clubs.

The Herald claim that Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace all want to take Kamara to the Premier League, whilst Championship side Leeds United are also interested.

Rangers are reluctant to sell, naturally, but would allegedly be open to offers of around £8million, marking a stunning profit in what would be just a year of action at Ibrox.

Without promotion to the Premier League, it's hard to see Leeds splashing £8million in January, but those top-flight sides may well be keen.

Having been let go by Arsenal, Kamara may feel he has some unfinished business in English football, but with Rangers pushing for the Scottish Premiership title, he should stay and push to win silverware under Steven Gerrard rather than head back to England in January.