Report: Newcastle United expecting West Bromwich Albion to come in for Dwight Gayle

Newcastle United loaned out Dwight Gayle to West Bromwich Albion last season.

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle United are braced for interest in West Bromwich Albion for Dwight Gayle in January.

Gayle spent last season out on loan at West Brom and had a highly impressive campaign, as he netted 23 goals in the Championship.

West Brom didn’t manage to bring the £10 million striker (Northern Echo) back from Newcastle in the summer, but with Slaven Bilic’s side pushing for promotion they are now expected to come back in for him in the new year.

Newcastle believe that suitors will come in for Gayle, as he has struggled for game time this term.

Gayle missed much of the early season through injury, and he has been unable to displace Joelinton since.

Joelinton has struggled for goals, but he has put in a great amount of effort, and his link-up play is strong.

Bruce has plenty of faith in the Brazilian, and it seems likely that Joelinton will keep his place until the new year, given that Newcastle’s form has really picked up in recent weeks.

That could make a return to West Brom appealing for Gayle, as he would surely walk straight into Bilic’s starting line-up.

The Baggies have been excellent this term, but have failed to find a truly prolific goalscoring striker, with Charlie Austin struggling to find the back of the net since joining.