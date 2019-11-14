Report: Liverpool showing firm interest in Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho

Liverpool are reportedly showing a firm interest in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

According to the Daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has decided he wants to leave the club having become unsettled – and Liverpool want to sign him.

Sancho, 19, has been a star for Dortmund ever since signing from Manchester City in 2017, costing the Bundesliga club a bargain £8million (The Guardian).

The winger racked up 13 goals and 19 assists last season, and has already racked up four goals and eight assists his term – but things are turning a little sour at Dortmund.

Sancho was fined after returning late from international duty last month, but then made to train alone, was slated by sporting director Michael Zorc in public despite an understanding that the situation would be dealt with in private and then substituted in the first half against Bayern Munich last weekend.

All of that has allegedly resulted in Sancho being left unsettled, and he now wants to move on next summer – and Liverpool are showing a 'firm interest'.

Dortmund would allegedly want around £100million for Sancho, marking a huge profit for the German side, and what would be a club-record deal for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp already has Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah at his disposal out wide, so unless there's a change of system coming, it's tough to see where Sancho would fit in.

Still, the speedy winger figures to be one of the top English players around for years to come, and Liverpool may well see this as an opportunity too good to pass up – even in a nine-figure deal.