Report: Liverpool and Arsenal interested in Jovan Malcolm of West Bromwich Albion

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in signing West Bromwich Albion youngster Jovan Malcolm.

Talented player

Malcolm is a very good and promising young forward who can be a star of the game in the future.

The teenager is progressing well for the West Brom Under-18 side and recently played well against their Liverpool counterparts.

Big decision

While Arsenal, Liverpool, City and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United are big clubs and are global brands, Malcolm have to choose the next step in his career carefully.

At the tender age of 16, the forward is unlikely to play for the first team at the Gunners, the Reds, the Citizens of the Red Devils.

For Malcolm, the key is to find a club where the youth academy is very strong, and where he will progress and develop as a footballer.