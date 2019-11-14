Report: John Kennedy snubs Hibernian interest to stay at Celtic

Celtic's John Kennedy will be staying with the club despite Hibernian interest.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic assistant John Kennedy has decided to commit his future to the club amid interest from Hibernian.

Kennedy was a Celtic defender in his playing days, but having been forced to hang up his boots early, he's been working with Celtic since 2010.

Kennedy was a Celtic scout initially, before then moving into coaching the club's under-19's having been given a new role by Neil Lennon.

Spells as Development Squad coach and first team coach followed, and his progress continued earlier this season as Kennedy was appointed as Lennon's assistant.

The 36-year-old is being touted as a future Celtic manager by some, but Hibernian have been looking to land him, with owner Ron Gordon allegedly ready to pull out all the stops to secure Kennedy as his new boss.

Unfortunately for Hibs, Kennedy has allegedly decided to stay put at Parkhead, and has ruled out a move to Easter Road without even having talks with Gordon.

That's great news for Celtic, and allegedly leaves Hibernian to focus on ex-Sunderland boss Jack Ross, with Edinburgh rivals Hearts also understood to be interested in him.

Kennedy's work at Celtic may well see him attract interest in the future too, but with a shot at becoming Bhoys manager in the future, he's understandably staying put.