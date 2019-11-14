Quick links

Celtic

Hibernian

Scottish Premiership

Report: John Kennedy snubs Hibernian interest to stay at Celtic

Olly Dawes
21st April 2019, Easter Road, Edinburgh, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Hibernian versus Celtic; Neil Lennon Celtic Manager and explains a point to John Kennedy (Celtic...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic's John Kennedy will be staying with the club despite Hibernian interest.

Brendan Rodgers, Manager of Celtic and coach John Kennedy in discussion during the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and RB Leipzig at Celtic Park on November 8, 2018 in...

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic assistant John Kennedy has decided to commit his future to the club amid interest from Hibernian.

Kennedy was a Celtic defender in his playing days, but having been forced to hang up his boots early, he's been working with Celtic since 2010.

Subscribe

Kennedy was a Celtic scout initially, before then moving into coaching the club's under-19's having been given a new role by Neil Lennon.

 

Spells as Development Squad coach and first team coach followed, and his progress continued earlier this season as Kennedy was appointed as Lennon's assistant.

The 36-year-old is being touted as a future Celtic manager by some, but Hibernian have been looking to land him, with owner Ron Gordon allegedly ready to pull out all the stops to secure Kennedy as his new boss.

Unfortunately for Hibs, Kennedy has allegedly decided to stay put at Parkhead, and has ruled out a move to Easter Road without even having talks with Gordon.

21st April 2019, Easter Road, Edinburgh, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Hibernian versus Celtic; Neil Lennon Celtic Manager and explains a point to John Kennedy (Celtic...

That's great news for Celtic, and allegedly leaves Hibernian to focus on ex-Sunderland boss Jack Ross, with Edinburgh rivals Hearts also understood to be interested in him.

Kennedy's work at Celtic may well see him attract interest in the future too, but with a shot at becoming Bhoys manager in the future, he's understandably staying put.

Celtic's new interim manager Neil Lennon is unveiled with his assistant John Kennedy at Celtic Park on February 27, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch