Report: How Arsenal's Granit Xhaka feels about Newcastle United move

John Verrall
Granit Xhaka passes during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Birds Nest on July 22, 2017 in Beijing, China.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are said to be keen to snap up Granit Xhaka from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.

According to IlMilanista in Italy, Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka would be interested in a move to Newcastle United.

The Times have claimed that Newcastle want to snap up Xhaka, who looks to have no future at Arsenal.

The £35 million (Daily Mail) Swiss international has been stripped of the captain’s armband at Arsenal, after a public dispute with supporters, and he is widely expected to be sold in January.

 

Newcastle are reportedly looking to take advantage of the situation.

And it is said that the Magpies present a ‘welcome solution’ for Xhaka, as he looks for an exit at Arsenal.

Whether Newcastle would be able to afford Xhaka’s wages still remains to be seen, but he could present a good option for Steve Bruce’s side.

Granit Xhaka, captain of Arsenal, reacts to the booing of the supporters as he is substituted during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on...

Xhaka has been widely criticised at Arsenal, but he would surely be one of the best technical operators in Newcastle’s squad, if he was to arrive.

And if Newcastle do make a move for the Arsenal midfielder in January, it now seems that a switch could actually be a real possibility.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

