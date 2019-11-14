Report: How Arsenal's Granit Xhaka feels about Newcastle United move

Newcastle United are said to be keen to snap up Granit Xhaka from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

According to IlMilanista in Italy, Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka would be interested in a move to Newcastle United.

The Times have claimed that Newcastle want to snap up Xhaka, who looks to have no future at Arsenal.

The £35 million (Daily Mail) Swiss international has been stripped of the captain’s armband at Arsenal, after a public dispute with supporters, and he is widely expected to be sold in January.

Newcastle are reportedly looking to take advantage of the situation.

And it is said that the Magpies present a ‘welcome solution’ for Xhaka, as he looks for an exit at Arsenal.

Whether Newcastle would be able to afford Xhaka’s wages still remains to be seen, but he could present a good option for Steve Bruce’s side.

Xhaka has been widely criticised at Arsenal, but he would surely be one of the best technical operators in Newcastle’s squad, if he was to arrive.

And if Newcastle do make a move for the Arsenal midfielder in January, it now seems that a switch could actually be a real possibility.