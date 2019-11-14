Report: Fabian Schar has told Granit Xhaka 'good things' about Newcastle

Quick links

Newcastle United continue to pursue Arsenal's Granit Xhaka.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has spoken to Arsenal ace Granit Xhaka about a move to St James' Park.

Xhaka, 27, started the season as Arsenal captain, but things turned sour last month when he hit back at Arsenal fans jeering him as he was substituted against Crystal Palace.

The Swiss international has now been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy, and hasn't played for the club since that incident against Palace.

 

Clubs may now be keen to sign Xhaka, and Newcastle United are believed to have genuine hope of a deal in the January transfer window, even with more than three years left on his £100,000-a-week deal (Spotrac).

It's even claimed that defender Schar has told Xhaka good things about Newcastle as a city, and is attempting to convince the midfielder to join.

Schar and Xhaka are international teammates with Switzerland, and Schar actually joined Basel a month after Xhaka had completed his exit to Borussia Monchengladbach.

After Xhaka's incident against Crystal Palace, Schar came out to defend Xhaka, praising him as a person whilst suggesting he would comfort the midfielder.

That kind of friendship may well be what Xhaka needs right now, and having talked up Newcastle to the Arsenal ace, a move may well seem more likely now.

